W. Robert Farquharson Named Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) is pleased to announce that W. Robert (Bob) Farquharson has been named Vice-Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his long and successful career at AGF.



As previously announced in AGF’s first quarter earnings press release, Bob made the personal decision to retire from AGF’s Board of Directors. He had a storied career as one of the longest and most distinguished money managers in the Canadian investment management industry. Bob joined AGF in 1963 as an analyst, and over a period of 60 years, he managed a number of AGF funds and served the company in senior executive and director roles. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1977.

“On behalf of everyone at AGF, I want to congratulate Bob on his retirement and thank him for his tremendous contributions to AGF,” said Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman. “We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to AGF over his 60 years with the firm. His contributions helped shape not only AGF, but the industry we know today.”

Career Highlights with AGF: • 1963: Joined AGF as an Analyst. • 1965: Promoted to Portfolio Manager. • 1973: Became Vice-President of AGF. • 1977: Appointed to Board of Directors. • 1987-1991: President of AGF. • 1991: Appointed Vice-Chairman. • 1996 - 2005: Chief Investment Officer. • 2023: Retired from AGF Board of Directors and appointed Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF.

During his over 60 years with the firm, he also served as Chairman of AGF Asset Management Asia Ltd. and AGF International Advisors Company Ltd.

Previous Industry and Community Contributions: • Past Chair of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). • Former Director of the Toronto Stock Exchange. • Served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Guelph. • Served as Chair of the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Board of Governors.

“I am honoured to be named Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF,” said Bob Farquharson. “The firm shaped my career, and I am grateful to AGF and the Goldring family for the opportunities to grow professionally and contribute to the industry over the last six decades.”

In connection with his retirement, Bob sold his Class A shares of AGF Management Limited to Goldring Capital Corporation (“GCC”), a company controlled by Blake and Judy Goldring, on April 12, 2023. Copies of the early warning reports filed by GCC and Bob Farquharson may be obtained on AGF’s SEDAR profile or from the media contact listed below.

