MamaMancini’s to Host Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023 after market close on April 26, 2023.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter & fiscal year 2023 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & FY2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13737915

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608685&tp_key=65a4e59ad1

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, added: “Our laser focus on margin enhancement has continued to pay dividends, unlocking exciting new operational efficiencies throughout our organization. With a strong foundation now in place, I believe we are well positioned to sequentially improve profitability throughout the year – driven not only by margin expansion – but also by strong organic revenue growth through a steady increase in the average items carried by our retail partners. I look forward to discussing our fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and our go-forward outlook later this month.”

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, May 26, 2023. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13737915. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us