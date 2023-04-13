Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent, reaching USD 1.3 Bn by 2029

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market “. The Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size was valued at USD 0.75 Bn in 2021. The total Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1.3 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 0.75 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1.3 Bn CAGR 5.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Product Type, End User & Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market offers an in-depth analysis of the industry, with a focus on the market size and growth rate. The report provides insights into the major applications and drivers of the market, as well as the challenges to growth and opportunities for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market expansion. A thorough regional analysis of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty industry is also covered, including at the local, regional, and global levels. The report segments the market by therapy , animal type, cancer , and region.

The report also examines the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market strategies followed by major players and provides their analysis based on growth in the industry over the last few years. The information helps investors and major companies make data-driven decisions about their investments. The report uses both primary and secondary research methods to collect data from veterinary product providers and veterinary physicians. Data from both the supply and demand sides were collected to estimate the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size. Key players are identified through secondary research.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Overview

The increasing burden of vertebral compression fractures, rising geriatric population, and advancements in technology are the key factors driving the growth of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market. Aging is the primary factor contributing to the Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty growth. Increasing prevalence of urinary tract disorders in the elderly population and the rising incidence of vertebral compression fractures caused by osteoporosis, cancer, and other conditions are further driving the adoption of vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, and other modern spine surgery procedures that aim to stabilize vertebral compression fractures, relieve pain, and restore spinal function.

Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders Driving Market Growth of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is driven by the increasing incidence of spinal disorders among the population due to various factors such as age, osteoporosis, and accidental injuries. Osteoporosis is a major factor that drives the market as it is expected to be responsible for three million fractures and result in a cost of USD 25.3 billion for the healthcare system by 2025 according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. This highlights the rise in demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty, propelling market growth during the forecast period.

Accidental cases also lead to severe injuries, driving the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. For instance, in 2020, there were 3,66,138 road accidents in India, causing a loss of 1,31,714 lives and injuring 3,48,279 persons according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. This increase in road accidents caused an increase in the incidence of spinal fractures and other spinal abnormalities, driving the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. The rise in spinal disorders due to various factors has resulted in an increase in demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty, especially in the treatment of osteoporosis and spinal fractures. This has led to an increase in the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in both developed and emerging economies during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to fuel the Vertebroplasty and KyphoplastyMarket growth

The market for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty is expected to witness significant growth in North America, mainly due to several factors such as the region's superior healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding, greater awareness among healthcare industry stakeholders and the general public about available technologies, and a high concentration of market players in the region. These factors are expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of the for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market in North America.

For instance, in September 2022, RevBio was awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health, enabling the company to develop its patented bone adhesive technology, Tetranite, for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. The grant funding for the development of such technologies in vertebral compression fractures is expected to drive the growth of the market due to the increased launch and adoption of products in the market.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, Kyphoplasty Market segment to dominate the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market over the forecast period

The global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market is segmented into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty Devices. based on the product. In 2022, the kyphoplasty Devices segment dominated the global market share of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The dominance of the kyphoplasty segment is mainly due to the advantages that it provides over vertebroplasty. For instance, kyphoplasty reduces back pain, restores vertebral body height, and has a lower rate of cement extravasation. Kyphoplasty achieves these benefits by gently elevating the fractured vertebrae using balloons to return them to their correct position.

Based on End User, Hospitals segment to dominate the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market over the forecast period

By End User, the market is categorised into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market. This is mainly due to the better infrastructure facilities available in developed economies that make the hospital segment a more promising market. Additionally, vertebral compression fractures are responsible for approximately 70,000 hospitalizations annually in the United States, which is further supporting the growth of the market for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty needles

By Product Type

Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery centre’s

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Key Players Include:

Medtronic

Alphatec Spine, Inc

Stryker

Merit Medical Systems

Globus Medical

IZI Medical Products

ZAVATION

RONTIS

G21 S.r.l.

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

BPB MEDICA

Laurane Medical LLC

Teknimed

Benvenue Medical

Spine Wave, Inc.

MEDAID Inc.

Cardinal Health

Joimax GmbH

ELIAS Animal Health



MEDTRONIC

Medtronic is a leading healthcare company aimed at severing humankind by offering Ground-breaking healthcare technology based solutions for the most challenging conditions. As a successful, Organization, they work together with integrity to become the no one healthcare company.

STRYKER

Stryker is a globally recognized company that specializes in the development and provision of cutting-edge medical technology solutions. The mission of the company is to enhance the quality of healthcare through a relentless pursuit of excellence, in collaboration with our esteemed clients.

Key questions answered in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market are:

What is Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty?

What was the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size in 2021?

What is the expected Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market growth?

Which segment dominated the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market?

Which region held the largest share in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market?

Who are the key players in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Product Type, End User, region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of the segment by Product Type and End User.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

