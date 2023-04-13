Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2023: A $58.32 Billion Industry by 2027 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire safety equipment market grew from $42.47 billion in 2022 to $45.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The fire safety equipment market is expected to grow to $58.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



North America was the largest region in the fire safety equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the fire safety equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in fire safety equipment are extinguishers, fire hydrants, respirators, and other products. A fire extinguisher is a portable device used to put out a small fire by directing onto it a substance that cools the burning fire, deprives the flame of oxygen, or interferes with the chemical reactions occurring in the fire flame. The solutions include fire detection and suppression and involve various technologies such as active and passive fire safety systems. These are used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications.



The rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the fire safety equipment market going forward. Construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, remodelling, improving, or demolishing any structures. Fire safety equipment is widely used at the construction site to protect the user from fire.

For instance, according to Invest India, an India-based investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Furthermore, by 2030, India's real estate business would be worth $1 trillion, contributing 13% of the country's GDP. Therefore, the rapid growth of the construction industry drives the growth of the fire safety equipment market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the fire safety equipment market. Major companies operating in the fire safety equipment sector are focused on new partnerships to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the fire safety equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



