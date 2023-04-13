Recovery Centers of America Confronts Fourth-Leading U.S. Preventable Cause of Death During Alcohol Awareness Month

King of Prussia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today – amid a national crisis that sees an estimated 140,000 people die each year due to alcohol use – shared advice on how to observe April as Alcohol Awareness Month, and how to take charge if you are struggling with alcohol addiction.

The number of alcohol-related deaths each year make it the third-leading preventable cause of death in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alcohol use disorder (AUD) annually affects approximately 15 million adults in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The societal impacts of alcohol addiction can be seen in many areas, including healthcare, law enforcement, and the economy. In fact, a 2010 CDC study found the cost of excessive alcohol use in the U.S. reached $249 billion.

National Alcohol Awareness Month, which was established in 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, is a time dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of AUD and dependency. It is an opportunity to educate individuals and communities about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and to promote the prevention and treatment of alcohol-related problems.

“During Alcohol Awareness Month, we highlight the dangers of alcohol addiction and offer evidence-based ways to confront potentially destructive behaviors, therefore limiting addictive behavior before it becomes problematic,” said J. Brian O’Neill, chief executive officer of RCA. “Recovery Centers of America is focused not only on providing addiction treatment, but also on being an educational resource for anyone struggling with drugs of abuse – as well as their families and friends. That is our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Observing Alcohol Awareness Month can be a meaningful way to raise awareness about the risks associated with consumption, promote responsible drinking habits, and support those who may be struggling with alcohol addiction. Here are some ways to participate:

Participate in Alcohol-Free Weekend : Alcohol-Free Weekend is an initiative that encourages individuals to spend 72 hours without alcohol. You can participate by committing to abstaining from alcohol for a weekend and encouraging others to do the same.

: Alcohol-Free Weekend is an initiative that encourages individuals to spend 72 hours without alcohol. You can participate by committing to abstaining from alcohol for a weekend and encouraging others to do the same. Start conversations : One of the most effective ways to raise awareness about alcohol is to start conversations with family, friends and coworkers. You can discuss the dangers of excessive drinking, share personal stories, and discuss ways to promote responsible drinking habits.

: One of the most effective ways to raise awareness about alcohol is to start conversations with family, friends and coworkers. You can discuss the dangers of excessive drinking, share personal stories, and discuss ways to promote responsible drinking habits. Host 'clean' parties : Instead of throwing parties where alcohol is the main attraction, consider hosting events that don't involve alcohol. Plan a game night, movie night, or outdoor adventure that doesn't involve drinking.

: Instead of throwing parties where alcohol is the main attraction, consider hosting events that don't involve alcohol. Plan a game night, movie night, or outdoor adventure that doesn't involve drinking. Attend Alcohol Awareness events : Check out local events in your area during Alcohol Awareness Month. Attend lectures, seminars and workshops that focus on the impact of alcohol on individuals and society.

: Check out local events in your area during Alcohol Awareness Month. Attend lectures, seminars and workshops that focus on the impact of alcohol on individuals and society. Educate yourself: Take time to learn about the risks of excessive alcohol consumption. Read books, watch documentaries, or attend online webinars that provide information on the subject.

Highlighting AUD this month creates an opportunity for individuals to reflect on their drinking habits and seek help if needed. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol addiction, knowing that help is available is essential. Here are some tips and resources to support you in quitting alcohol use:

Admit there is a problem : It's important to acknowledge that you have a problem with alcohol before seeking help. Denial is common among individuals struggling with addiction, so be honest with yourself about your drinking habits.

: It's important to acknowledge that you have a problem with alcohol before seeking help. Denial is common among individuals struggling with addiction, so be honest with yourself about your drinking habits. Seek professional help : Many treatment programs and resources are available to help you quit alcohol use. Centers such as RCA offer evidence-based therapies, medical detox, and personalized treatment plans to support recovery.

: Many treatment programs and resources are available to help you quit alcohol use. Centers such as RCA offer evidence-based therapies, medical detox, and personalized treatment plans to support recovery. Build a support network : Surround yourself with people who support your decision to quit alcohol use. Attend support group meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) to connect with others in recovery.

: Surround yourself with people who support your decision to quit alcohol use. Attend support group meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) to connect with others in recovery. Find healthy coping mechanisms : Identify healthy coping mechanisms, such as exercise, meditation or hobbies, to replace alcohol use.

: Identify healthy coping mechanisms, such as exercise, meditation or hobbies, to replace alcohol use. Avoid triggers: Avoid situations and people that may trigger the temptation to drink. This may include avoiding places where alcohol is served or limiting contact with people who drink heavily.

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is here to help. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

