Satori Wins Data Security Solution of the Year in 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry’s leading data security platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the Data Security Solution of the Year Award in the fourth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, these awards recognize top companies, technologies, and products in today’s global data technology market.



Satori's revolutionary data security platform was selected for its transformative approach to data access, sharing, and security that enhances productivity, shortens time-to-value from data, reduces risk, and ensures compliance. Satori automates just-in-time data access while enforcing security policies and offering real-time visibility into the location of sensitive data. This approach boosts data democratization and promotes innovation while ensuring that sensitive data is kept secure. Satori’s approach also minimizes the risks associated with overprivileged access to sensitive data stored across multiple databases.

Satori is simple to use and seamlessly integrates into the user’s existing infrastructure, without any changes required in databases or any agents installed. Analysts, data scientists, and engineers can access the data they need quickly without complex user and role configurations, while simultaneously ensuring that security and compliance policies are enforced.

With Satori, data teams can:

Maximize data utilization by automating and securing access to cloud data wherever it resides, and automatically applying access controls and policies

Facilitate data access requests and approvals without any added code or modifying current data flows

Boost productivity by eliminating the overhead on data engineering and DevOps teams and reducing manual workload, freeing data analysts to focus on more strategic tasks

Optimize compliance via its centralized, rich, and searchable query audit log to demonstrate that access to data is on a need-to-know basis

“This recognition from Data Breakthrough validates our team’s hard work and our mission to make data access faster, easier, and more secure. Most data scientists spend only 20% of their time on actual data analysis and 80% on finding, cleaning, and reorganizing huge amounts of data. Satori is changing that,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and co-founder, Satori. “In fact, data teams that use Satori can deliver data projects twice as fast, spend 80% less time developing and maintaining ad hoc access and security controls, see time-to-data drop from days to minutes, and achieve security and compliance goals five times faster.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more. Now in its fourth year, the Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

“Breaches caused by unauthorized data access continue to be one of the biggest security threats facing companies of all sizes. The ability to quickly prioritize data security to stay ahead of constantly evolving threats, remain compliant with privacy laws, and avoid steep regulatory fines is critical,” said James Johnson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. “Satori is delivering a breakthrough platform to address these needs, revolutionizing the way companies access data to reduce risk, improve productivity, and ensure compliance. Using Satori means that security does not have to come at the expense of productivity, saving time and resources for the data teams. Congratulations to the entire Satori team on winning our 2023 Data Security Solution of the Year Award.”

This award is the latest in a series of honors for Satori, including a 2023 Globee silver award for Best Data Security Solution; four 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Data Governance, Data Security, Identity & Access Management, and Secure Access; the 2022 Global Infosec Award for Data Governance; and a high performer badge from G2 for Spring 2023.

Click here to learn more about Satori’s award-winning data security platform or to take Satori for a test drive.

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data security. Its data security platform seamlessly integrates into any environment to automate access controls and deliver complete data-flow visibility utilizing activity-based discovery and classification. The platform provides context-aware and granular data access and privacy policies across all enterprise data flows, data access, and data stores. With Satori, organizations and their data teams can confidently ensure that data security, privacy, and compliance are in place – enabling data-driven innovation and competitive advantage. Learn more at satoricyber.com .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .