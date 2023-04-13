The global utility markers market size is estimated to grow from USD 341 million in 2023 to USD 471 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Utility Markers Market by Type, Configuration, Utility Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447104/?utm_source=GNW

The correct location of underground utilities allows contractors to map all the utilities and create a plan, which ensures that new infrastructure is constructed in a way that prevents interfering with existing utilities and reduces the risk of accidents or damage.

" Passive segment to hold the largest share of utility markers market during the forecast period

Passive markers are also referred to as analog or non-ID markers.These markers are designed to permanently mark underground buried or line structures.



Passive markers offer cost-effective and reliable marking solutions for significant and less significant points of underground line structures.Hence, they are a viable marking solution for applications such as gas, power, telecom, and water utilities.



These markers are widely used in underground utility detection, such as gas pipelines, optical and telecommunication cables, sewage pipelines, power cables, and water pipelines.



Water & wastewater utility type is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

An underground water pipeline distribution system has buried pipes that transport water to residential and industrial structures.These pipelines are used to transport drinking water lines, sewage lines, and reclaimed water lines.



Utility markers such as ball and tape markers are increasingly used in water & wastewater applications to mark and locate valves, plastic pipes, buried service drops, tees, conduit stubs, main/service coupling, and clean-outs.Countries worldwide are constantly working on the upgradation and expansion of their water & wastewater pipeline networks for the smooth functioning of water supply.



This is expected to drive the adoption of utility markers in water & wastewater applications.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Germany is among the leading economies in Europe and one of the largest markets for utility markers in Europe.The focus on the development and maintenance of public infrastructure for high-quality services and safety drives the domestic demand for utility markers.



The government of Germany is focusing on increasing its share of renewable energy sources in its overall electricity generation; hence, investments are being made to construct renewable energy infrastructure. The strong focus of Germany on developing its power/electricity infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of utility markers in the country.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 45%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 10%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: 3M Company (US), Tempo Communications, Inc. (US), Komplex (Slovakia), Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden), Radiodetection Ltd. (UK), Rycom Instruments, Inc. (US), Seton (US), Berntsen International, Inc. (US), and Trident Solutions (US) and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the utility markers market has been segmented based on type, configuration, utility type, and region.The utility markers market based on type has been segmented into ball markers, disk markers, tape markers and others.



Based on configuration, the market has been segmented into passive and programmable.Based on utility type, the market has been segmented into gas, power, telecommunications, and water & wastewater.



The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers ( Advantages of electronic/ RF markers over traditional marking technologies, Growing importance of utility location techniques to ensure safety of underground assets, Government regulations and mandates for utility location and mapping), restraints (Lack of awareness and standardization in emerging economies), opportunities (Growing significance of real-time data for enhanced utility management, Rapid growth in telecommunications industry) and challenges (Technical issues and availability of other competing solutions) influencing the growth of the utility markers market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the utility markers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the utility markers market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the utility markers market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking/market share, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like 3M Company (US), Tempo Communications, Inc. (US), and Komplex (Slovakia), among others in the utility markers market

Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the utility markers market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

