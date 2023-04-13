Global Reusable Face Mask Markets Report, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F Featuring Respro, Moldex-Metric, Vogmask, idMASK, & Totobobo

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Face Mask Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reusable face mask market grew from $2.86 billion in 2022 to $3.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The reusable face mask market is expected to grow to $8.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.7%.



The reusable face mask market consists of sales of common textiles, natural fibers, and cotton. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The reusable face mask refers to a protective device that covers the nose and mouth of the face. These masks are used to prevent germs from entering the body through the nose and mouth. Reusable face mask is made of cotton-like material that is multipurpose.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the reusable face mask market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the reusable face mask market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of materials in reusable face masks are cotton, nylon, and others. The cotton reusable face masks are made of cotton fabric. Cotton is a plant that grows the white and fluffy fibers used to produce the fabric known as cotton, which is used for various purposes. The different distribution channels include offline and online. It is used in commercial and personal applications.



The corona virus pandemic is expected to propel the growth of the reusable face mask market going forward. The corona virus pandemic refers to the ongoing epidemic of infectious diseases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Governments in several countries imposed laws requiring the use of face masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which encouraged manufacturers of reusable face masks to increase production and provide customers with higher-quality products.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million corona virus cases globally. Therefore, the ongoing corona virus pandemic is driving the growth of reusable face masks.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the reusable face mask market. Major companies operating in the reusable face mask market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



The countries covered in the reusable face mask market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.59 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.68 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Reusable Face Mask Market Characteristics



3. Reusable Face Mask Market Trends And Strategies



4. Reusable Face Mask Forwarding Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Reusable Face Mask Forwarding Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Reusable Face Mask Forwarding Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Reusable Face Mask Forwarding Market



5. Reusable Face Mask Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Reusable Face Mask Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Reusable Face Mask Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cotton

Nylon

Other Materials

6.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

6.3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial

Personal

7. Reusable Face Mask Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



