Healthcare PolyJet Printing Market to Reach US$ 665 billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 12%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

The global healthcare PolyJet printing market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Using photopolymerization, healthcare PolyJet printing is a type of 3D printing technology that produces medical models, prototypes, and implants from various materials. Using this technology, liquid photopolymers are cured with ultraviolet light to polymerize objects layer by layer.

Healthcare PolyJet Printing Market Scope



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 268 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 665 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Component, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in Healthcare PolyJet Printing Market:

In February 2023, The J3 DentaJet entry-level 3D printing machine was introduced by Stratasys at the IDS trade show in Cologne, Germany. The J3 DentaJet 3D printing machine is built to create mixed applications in a single tray.

Key Takeaways:

The expansion in market revenue is being driven by a rise in demand for biomedical engineering in the healthcare industry.

An increase in public and private funding is propelling the market revenue share.

Growing awareness in the population of synthetic biology is expanding the global market revenue.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Customized medical devices are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages, such as enhanced surgical results, decreased complication risks, and greater patient satisfaction.

However, the rigorous regulatory environment for medical equipment makes it difficult and expensive to ensure compliance, which restrains the market revenue for healthcare PolyJet printing from growing.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Components

Based on the components, the global healthcare PolyJet printing market is segmented into 3D printers, 3D bioprinters, materials, and software & services. The software & services segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the high demand for software solutions for PolyJet printing and integration and adoption of technology through the service segment.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the global healthcare PolyJet printing market is segmented into medical implants, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and other applications. The prosthetics segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. The revenue growth is due to several biocompatible and flexible materials used in various prosthetic applications that are comfortable, durable, functional, and positively impacting patient outcomes.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global healthcare PolyJet printing market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. PolyJet printing technology has several uses, including implant design, prosthesis manufacture, and surgical planning, and hospitals are a significant user group. With more accuracy and efficiency than traditional manufacturing processes, hospitals can develop medical equipment, which improves patient outcomes and lowers healthcare costs.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global healthcare PolyJet printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to a well-established healthcare system that places a major emphasis on innovation and technical progress and a high demand for cutting-edge medical devices manufactured using PolyJet.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global healthcare PolyJet printing market are:

Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG

Stratasys Ltd.

Biomedical Modeling Inc.

Exone Company

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the market for healthcare PolyJet printing in the world going forward.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Products Secondary Products Primary Products Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEALTHCARE POLYJET PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT 3D Printers 3D Bioprinters Materials Software & Services GLOBAL HEALTHCARE POLYJET PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Medical Implants Prosthetics Tissue Engineering Other Applications GLOBAL HEALTHCARE POLYJET PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others

HEALTHCARE POLYJET PRINTING MARKET TOC

