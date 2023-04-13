Global eClinical Solutions Market Research Report 2023: A $12.48 Billion Market by 2027 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032 Featuring Anju Software, BioClinicia, Parexel, CRF Health, Dassault Systemes

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eclinical solutions market grew from $6.94 billion in 2022 to $7.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The eclinical solutions market is expected to grow to $12.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The eClinical solutions market includes revenues earned by entities by eConsent, eTMF, eISF, and remote monitoring. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



eClinical solutions refer to the use of computerized solutions and related procedures to aid clinical trial operations by automating previously laborious tasks. eClinical has evolved to include a wide range of technologies that aim to help with one or more phases of clinical trials, from planning through submissions and data mining. The eclinical solutions are used in the clinical development process by combining clinical technology expertise.



North America was the largest region in the eclinical solutions market in 2022. The regions covered in the eclinical solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of eclinical solutions are electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), clinical analytics platforms, randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical data integration platforms, electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA), safety solutions, and electronic trial master file (ETMF).

The Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) markets refer to a program that allows a person to capture and collect clinical documents. The various delivery modes include web-based, cloud-based, and enterprise-based, which have various development phases such as phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase Iv.

It is employed in several sectors, such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and academic research institutions.



Increasing research and development expenditure on drug development pipelines by pharma-biotech companies is expected to propel the growth of the eClinical solutions market going forward. Companies are undergoing research and development on eclinical solutions for drug development to strengthen their position. The increase in spending on R & D on drug development is driving the growth of eClinical solutions.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the eClinical solutions market. Key players operating in the eClinical solutions sector are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to meet consumer demand.



The countries covered in the eclinical solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.48 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. eClinical Solutions Market Characteristics



3. eClinical Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. eClinical Solutions market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On eClinical Solutions market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On eClinical Solutions market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On eClinical Solutions market



5. eClinical Solutions Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global eClinical Solutions Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global eClinical Solutions Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation

6.1. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Safety Solutions

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

6.2. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Segmentation By Development Phase, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

6.3. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Segmentation By Delivery Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Web-Based and Cloud-Based

Enterprise-Based

6.4. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutions

7. eClinical Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global eClinical Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

