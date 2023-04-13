Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valuing the Spectrum Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Putting value on different bands is an essential skill for everyone with a professional interest in the spectrum world.

Whether you work for a regulator, government agency or an operator, you are likely to be involved in valuing the spectrum in some form. It is an essential part of these common activities:

Setting reserve prices for an auction

Corporate strategic planning for an auction or acquisition

Negotiating licence renewal

Setting annual spectrum fees

Dealing with administered incentive pricing (AIP)

This two day online course will explain the commonly-used valuation techniques, covering:

Benchmarking

Business modelling

Technical valuation

Opportunity cost techniques

Company value technique

Working through real-world examples we will show how these are used in practice and how they can be used together in a "triangulated" approach.

Who Should Attend:

This course will suit a wide range of people: from those without a financial background seeking to understand the principles involved to those with financial experience who are new to the spectrum world.

Spectrum managers

Finance, regulatory and policy executives

Lawyers

Economists

