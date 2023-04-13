New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316481/?utm_source=GNW

The global wind turbine market grew from $79.13 billion in 2022 to $78.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wind turbine market is expected to grow to $104.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The wind turbine market consists of sales of single blade horizontal-axis turbines, two-blade horizontal-axis turbine, three-blade horizontalal-axis turbines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The wind turbine refers to a power generating device that has been driven by the kinetic energy of the wind.A wind turbine turns wind energy into electricity using the aerodynamic force from the rotor blades, which work like an airplane wing or helicopter rotor blade.



When wind flows across the blade, the air pressure on one side of the blade will be decreasing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wind turbine market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in wind turbine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of wind turbines are rotator blade, gearbox, generator, nacelle, and others.Rotor blades are the most important parts of a wind turbine in the performance and cost of the wind power system.



The shape of the rotor blades has a direct impact on performance as it will be deciding the conversion of kinetic energy related to the wind to mechanical energy.The axis of a wind turbine is horizontal and vertical that can be deployed onshore and offshore.



They can be connected by grid or stand-alone with applications in industrial, commercial, residential and utility.



Increasing demand for renewable energy sources is contributing to the growth of the wind turbine market.A renewable energy source refers to an energy source that is repeatedly replenished without running out.



Most of this energy will come from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas.The wind is a renewable energy source.



Overall, using wind to produce energy has fewer effects on the environment than other energy sources.Wind turbines will not release emissions that will pollute the air or water and they do not require water for cooling.



Wind turbines will also reduce the amount of electricity generation from fossil fuels, which results in lower total air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions. For instance, according to IEA data 2021, Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, renewable energy use increased by 3% in 2020 as demand for all other fuels declined. Moreover, the amount of electricity generated from renewables is set to increase too by 8% in 2021 and more than 6% in 2022. Increasing demand for renewable energy sources drives the growth of the wind turbine market.



Technological enhancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wind turbine market.The technology on the offshore direct drive platform allows for the re-use of most components from previous generations.



In September 2022, Vestas, a Danish manufacturer of wind turbines, launched an onshore wind turbine tower with a hub height measuring 199 meters, the world’s tallest onshore tower. It is designed to be used by Vestas’ V172-7.2MW turbine.



In January 2020, Siemens Gamesa, a Germany-based company that manufactures wind turbines and provides onshore and offshore wind services acquired Senvion for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Senvion Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s Service Unit will strengthen its competitive position in Europe by adding approximately 9.0 GW serviced fleet and operations in 13 countries, and by increasing the total serviced fleet to approximately 69 GW globally. Senvion is a Germany-based manufacturer of wind turbines.



The countries covered in the wind turbine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



