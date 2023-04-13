Shopwave and OvationCXM form Partnership to Elevate Point-of-Sale Systems for US Retail

TIBURON, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announces a new partnership with Shopwave to expand its point-of-sale (POS) software offerings and its footprint into the US market. OvationCXM will drive the distribution of Shopwave's industry-leading retail POS software platform across its hundreds of ISO, ISV and bank customers. Shopwave will also utilize OvationCXM’s leading CXM platform to orchestrate and drive seamless onboarding and activation journeys for their new merchants while also strengthening the existing relationships and satisfaction of existing merchants.

“We differentiate our platform by offering a suite of products that compound in value for merchants when used together, delivering a fantastic customer experience alongside increased revenue,” said Shopwave Founder & CEO Ben Brown. “With OvationCXM’s standout journey-building and AI-based knowledge capabilities, it’s a win-win for our business to help drive a more profound transformation of the traditional merchant POS experience for merchants of all sizes. We will be able to cater to merchants’ needs faster and more confidently.”

OvationCXM’s CXMEngine® equips businesses with a single platform to orchestrate and manage end-to-end customer journeys that include connections to internal and third-party people and systems as well as knowledge management and conversational AI capabilities. By threading all touchpoints and engagements into a single view, organizations gain greater transparency and can fix the customer experience in real time. Increased cohesion and visibility in a customer journey results in boosted revenue, lowered operating costs, increased product penetration, and higher customer satisfaction and trust in a business.

“Customer-centricity is imperative to the success of any business, and this partnership marks a powerful next step in setting the standard for POS services for companies of all sizes,” said Glen Kelley, Chief Revenue Officer for OvationCXM. “Shopwave is best-in-class when it comes to its full-service retail SaaS platform for thousands of food and retail brands globally, and we know that our clients will be thrilled to offer this software for their retail merchants.”

​​To learn more about OvationCXM and how CXMEngine is helping leading enterprises deliver exceptional experiences to millions of customers, visit www.ovationcxm.com . To learn more about Shopwave, visit www.getshopwave.com .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM, a dba under Boomtown Network Inc., is the leading CXM platform helping businesses and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control so they can own the journey, guide the experience and unleash the benefits. The OvationCXM platform (CXMEngine®) includes pre-built third-party ecosystem connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, knowledge delivery and conversational AI in one seamless platform. Customer experience professionals choose OvationCXM because it delivers simplicity at a massive scale, faster time-to-revenue, reduced operating costs, increased product penetration, reduced churn, and increased NPS scores. To learn more and to join the enterprises delivering exceptional experiences to over 1.5 million businesses, visit www.ovationcxm.com .