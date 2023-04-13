Lisa Martinson Joins Vistant as Finance Controller

TOWSON, Md., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced that Lisa Martinson has joined the organization as its new controller.



Martinson oversees process management for Vistant’s accounting systems. She is responsible for analyzing financial data and preparing financial reports, statements, and projections. Martinson brings decades of experience in applying government contracting principles to meet accounting practices. Her approach ensures internal and external requirements achieve or exceed finance standards. She is also an expert in finance technology and implementation.

“Now is an exciting time for Vistant as we continue to grow substantially,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “Lisa brings the experience, rigor, and intensity we need to ensure our operations are cost effective across the board.”



Prior to joining Vistant, Martinson served as director of accounting for ECS Federal and was corporate controller at the Institute for Building Technology and Safety. She also spent 17 years at STG in various finance and accounting leadership positions.



“I see tremendous potential to support Vistant’s impressive growth trajectory by streamlining processes and scaling Vistant’s accounting practices,” said Martinson. “I’m looking forward to the changes and opportunities this new role will bring for me and the company.”



Earlier this year Vistant (formally PM Consulting Group) announced that Heeun Gardner joined its executive leadership team as chief financial officer to further the company’s growth.

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.