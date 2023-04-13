Verisk Promotes Carrie Barr and Aaron Brunko to Lead Growing Claims Businesses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has promoted Carrie Barr to president of Casualty Solutions and Aaron Brunko to president of Property Estimating Solutions. Both businesses are part of Verisk’s Claims Solutions group.

Carrie Barr, president, Casualty Solutions

Barr joined Verisk as an account executive in 2010 and quickly advanced to leadership positions within sales and operations. In her new role, Barr will focus on driving greater efficiencies for clients through workflow automation, programmatic compliance and decision-support solutions. She has been recognized internally for her contributions to the sales team and as one of Business Insurance’s Women to Watch.

Aaron Brunko, president, Property Estimating Solutions

Brunko joined Verisk as a tech support agent in 2001 and served most recently as senior vice president of claims on the property estimating solutions team. He will focus on driving innovation for the property estimating and restoration sectors, and work on expanding and deepening ecosystem partnerships to enhance customer workflows.

“I’m confident both Carrie and Aaron will further enhance the support we offer clients and help strengthen Verisk’s role as a strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry,” said Maroun Mourad, president of Verisk Claims Solutions. “Carrie’s deep client relationships and understanding of insurers’ needs will enable us to help carriers better manage complex casualty claims. Likewise, Aaron is focused on innovation and growing our open ecosystem to help property adjusters, restoration contractors and insurers streamline their work through our intelligent data and software solutions.”

Mourad added: “I’m incredibly excited to work with these leaders on our three strategic pillars: providing innovative solutions to our clients, enabling the best experience and career path for our colleagues, and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

