GPS Capital Markets Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GPS Capital Markets. This year, 95% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that GPS Capital Markets stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"I am thrilled to announce that GPS Capital Markets has been certified as a Great Place to Work! This recognition is a testament of our ongoing commitment to creating and empowering workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent. We believe that our employees are the heart of our organization, and we are dedicated to providing them with the support, resources and opportunities they need to thrive. We strive to foster a work environment that is inclusive, collaborative, and respectful, where everyone feels valued and heard. Achieving this certification is a significant milestone for us and we are incredibly proud of our team for making it possible,” said President and CEO, Brandon Parke. “Great company cultures are made from more than just benefits and perks. They are made from the trust and mutual respect shared between management and employees. The GPTW is a trusted platform that provides us the feedback on where we need to do better and improve."

GPS prides itself in its company culture. The company heavily invests resources in nurturing early careers beginning with its college recruitment program. The program provides flexibility for students working on their college degree while establishing skills and steps into their future careers. Upon graduation, career advancement opportunities become available to step into future careers within the organization. GPS also provides its employees an excellent work-life balance, telecommute options, weekly lunches, company excursions, gym memberships, generous health benefits and retirement options for employees are among some of the many perks GPS provides to its employees.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About GPS Capital Markets, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at: greatplacetowork.com

