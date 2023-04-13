Trend Innovations Holding Enters $6.5-Billion Digital Artwork Sales Market with Plans to Develop NFT Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN), a company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative software technologies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI), will combine two recent acquisitions to upgrade and launch a more robust version of the company’s newly acquired InstantFAME™ platform. InstantFAME is a mobile and web application, which operates in the multi-billion-dollar digital artwork marketplace for artists to securely publish and sell their digital artwork.

The plan is for Trend Innovations to use its other acquisition, the sophisticated machine learning AI system, Avant! AI™ (Avant), to advance the functionality of InstantFAME, including plans to develop an NFT marketplace and gallery, which would land the company in the highly lucrative and extremely popular non-fungible tokens (NFT) arena—one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto industry.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital assets that are provably unique and issued/stored on the blockchain, which is a form of digital ledger. NFTs are created in many forms, including artwork, digital collectibles, music, and even items in video games. Each “non-fungible” token contains identifying information recorded in smart contracts, and it’s this information that makes each NFT unique. This uniqueness is why they cannot be directly replaced by another token and what gives the assets their value. Bitcoin, for instance, is a “fungible” token because you can trade one for another.

Online art and digital artwork sales are booming and represent an ever-growing market worldwide. Throw NFTs into the mix and there is real potential to create something special. Enter Avant AI, which presents Trend Innovations with the exciting opportunity to either incorporate a built-in NFT marketplace into InstantFAME or to develop a similar stand-alone product. Either way the company is now armed with the technology to create a blockchain-based, decentralized, social media platform with a built-in NFT marketplace and gallery that caters specifically to creators and investors. It’s a development that would exponentially broaden the company’s offerings in the digital art sales industry.

Why is this significant to Trend Innovation’s shareholders? Well, Bitcoin has bolted back to around $30,000. The NFT market surged in February, topping $2 billion in total trading volume according to data from DappRadar—a 117% increase from the previous month. And that momentum remained strong last month with an additional $2 billion in total trading for a total of $4 billion in total trading during February and March alone. Grand View Research reports that the global non-fungible token market is expected to reach $211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030. The research firm suggests the growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving growth in the NFT market.

Digital art refers to any artistic work or practice that uses digital technology as part of the creative or presentation process. And the online art sales market where the Company’s InstantFAME platform will call home, is valued at more than $13 billion globally, while in the U.S., the digital artwork marketplace is projected to reach $6.5 billion in sales this year. These figures don’t include NFTs.

InstantFAME will offer artists and art lovers an opportunity to connect and grow the digital art community in a safe and social atmosphere. Artists upload their digital art to InstantFAME, and then gain a following on the platform that rewards them with “likes” for their works of art, which in turn, increases the monetary value for each of their pieces, and ultimately delivers the artists a platform to sell their work.

Advancing the functionality and increasing InstantFAME’s capabilities will provide a much-improved platform for digital artists. Trend Innovations will integrate Avant AI within InstantFAME to both manage and supervise monetizing the platform, as well as enhancing its cybersecurity and censuring systems.

The company’s CEO stated, “Avant AI will be controlling pattern recognition censorship technology to provide a moral and safe environment for all ages and communities. It is also planned to use Avant to support NFT platforms in the future, maintaining data in the blockchain and managing inner application operations. Additionally, the Avant machine learning technology will be used to identify security requirements, pointing out cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantifying critical threats/vulnerabilities, and prioritizing remediation methods.”

These upgrades will demonstrate just a fraction of what the company’s new powerful and sophisticated AI engine can do. And the upgrades to InstantFAME will set in motion the opportunity for Trend Innovations to become the go-to marketplace for artists, including those who create NFTs.

To learn more about Trend Innovations Holding, visit https://trendinnovationsholding.com

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend Innovations acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. The company’s “Thy News” application is one of the company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a News and Media content development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, feature news articles, research reports, corporate videos, and radio-style CEO interviews.

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . We also recommend, as a rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about Trend Innovations are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated twelve-thousand dollars on April 1, 2023, paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce content related to Trend Innovations.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in Trend Innovations and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.