IDG, Inc. Appoints Steve Corrick to Senior Vice President of Events

Boston, MA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG, Inc., announced today the appointment of Steve Corrick to Senior Vice President of Events for IDC and Foundry. Corrick is a highly experienced international event leader, having run large event portfolios for UBM, CMP, Canon Communications, and Andry Montgomery. Most recently, Steve served as CEO Americas for the Comexposium Group, where he led France’s largest event organizer and owner of 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including: food, agriculture, fashion, security, digital, construction, high-tech, optics, and transport.



"We are delighted to welcome Steve Corrick to our events team to continue our syndicated and custom event expansion in the 35 markets that we operate in," said Danny Phillips, COO of Foundry. "As we expand into new markets, and increase the scale of our leading tech events for senior IT decision makers, Steve’s experience in leading successful international event portfolios will be pivotal to our goal of offering a seamless, trusted, consistent event experience to our attendees and sponsors wherever they need to network or generate new leads.”

“We look forward to Steve accelerating our conference business globally,” said Crawford Del Prete, President, IDC. “Under his leadership we will have the opportunity to bring even more tech buyers and sellers together at world class events including our marquee brands such as CIO Summit, DX Summit, and Asian Financial Services Congress (AFSC).”

Steve brings a wealth of strategic event leadership experience to IDG, Inc., including event value development within private equity environments, organic events portfolio development and joint venture builds, event performance expansion through advanced sales, and international business expansion. As SVP of Events, Corrick will work with IDG’s event leaders to expand the company’s major syndicated events, leverage joint venture event projects between Foundry IDC, and extend IDG’s global event footprint into new markets.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Foundry and IDC to help drive the continued growth and success of the events business," said Corrick. "With an already strong reputation in the market and a commitment to innovation and excellence, I’m confident that I will be an asset to IDG’s already established team to provide our customers with the highest-quality events, driving success and growth for their businesses."

---

About IDG, Inc.

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is at the heart of technology, and we believe technology exists to make the world a better place. IDG, Inc. has been ingrained in the industry for nearly 60 years in every region around the world sharing trusted technology media, events and research through IDC and Foundry (formerly IDG Communications).

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), the world’s leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com .

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.