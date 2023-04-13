Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, Offers New Commercial Security Guard Services to the City of Austin

Austin, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Guard of Austin, TX is pleased to announce the launch of its new commercial security guard services in Austin, Texas. Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, is an established security company in Austin Texas that has been providing private security protection services to individuals for several decades in the area.

The company is now offering a range of reliable commercial security guard services to the city of Austin and across the state of Texas, including building security, special events management, unarmed security, and loss prevention for businesses and facilities.

Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas’s President and Founder has over 15 years of experience in business development and customer service, as well as working as a senior security executive. He has used this expertise to train and select the best commercial security guards for Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, to ensure employees and customers receive the highest level of protection and businesses can rely on 24/7 surveillance and professional support in emergency situations.

Why Hire Ranger Guard For Private Security Services?

To prevent difficult situations from spiraling out of control, many businesses, property management companies, and organizations choose to hire a security company in Austin Texas.

Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, and its team of skilled security guards (who can either be armed or unarmed) aim to make your company’s security calm, simple, and worry-free, and have the knowledge to be able to expertly handle anything and everything if necessary.

As an established security company in Austin Texas, Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas’s security guards have been taught to be effective in a diverse range of situations, including:

Guarding a post or entrance to a business, such as a manufacturing facility, office complex, or healthcare facility.

Patrolling gated residential communities, private members clubs, or religious institutions.

Controlling crowd flow and behavior at sporting events, festivals, or concerts.

Training and Experience

Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, only chooses the best candidates for its armed security guard positions.

Most of the employees at the security company in Austin Texas have previously served in law enforcement or the military and have extensive field experience with high-stress, highly dangerous situations.

All applicants undergo background, aptitude, and personality tests to ensure they have the emotional stability and cognitive skills needed as a security guard, as well as completing a series of rigorous drug screenings.

A Holistic Security Package

All the security guards at Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, operate as part of a team, and their role has to be optimized within the broader security plan.

Since each security situation is different, you need a wide array of available tools to ensure that you pick the right one for the job.

Armed guards may be needed for entry control at a front gate, or foot patrols can be required to roam the grounds to prevent anyone from breaking in or to keep order at a mall.

Rapid Emergency Response

Combined with surveillance technology, such as cameras on your property, Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, can respond rapidly to emerging threats that may emerge during the security job.

For venues where crowd control is essential, like one of the many music venues found in Austin, the security company in Austin Texas recommends its K-9 agents. These dogs are excellent at maintaining deterrence and keeping crowds where you need them to be.

Additionally, where VIPs are in attendance, they need to be safely escorted to and from the location quickly and quietly to ensure they are protected from crowds.

More information

To find out more about Ranger Guard of Austin, Texas, and to see its complete selection of security services, please visit the website at https://rangerguard.net/texas/central/austin/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ranger-guard-of-austin-texas-offers-new-commercial-security-guard-services-to-the-city-of-austin/