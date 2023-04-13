E-Scooter Sharing Market to Cross USD 40.26 Billion by 2030 owing to Rapid Rate of Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally | By SNS Insider

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, with the e-Scooter Sharing Market projected to grow in the coming years, it is likely that we will continue to see more cities and companies adopt this sustainable transportation solution.

E-scooter sharing refers to the sharing of electric scooters, often through mobile applications, for short-term use by multiple riders. This service has gained popularity in recent years as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation, particularly for short distances in urban areas. Users can locate available scooters using the app, unlock them using a QR code, and ride to their destination before parking the scooter at a designated drop-off location. E-scooter sharing has the potential to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and dependence on private vehicles.

Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 22.57 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 40.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 32% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • by Type (Semi-Autonomous cars, Fully-Autonomous cars)

• by Autonomy Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4),

• by Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Commercial vehicles) Regional Analysis North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America Company Profiles Gogoro Inc., Terra Motors Corporation, Vmoto Limited, Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., NYCeWheels, GOVECS GmbH, Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Amego Electric Vehicles Inc, and other players. Market Drivers •Increasing research and development activity for self-driving vehicles.

•Auto-tech investment is increasing.

Market Analysis

The rise of e-scooter sharing market has been driven by several factors that make it an attractive option for people seeking a convenient and affordable mode of transportation. One of the main reasons for its popularity is the increasing demand for shared micro-mobility. With more people moving to urban areas and seeking out alternatives to car ownership, shared micro-mobility options like e-scooters have become an appealing choice for short trips and last-mile transportation. Additionally, the user-friendly features of e-scooter sharing have helped to drive its growth. From easy-to-use apps to simple unlocking and parking procedures, e-scooters have been designed to be user-friendly and accessible to a wide range of people.

Impact of Recession

The e-scooter sharing market, like most industries, is not immune to the effects of an economic recession. During a recession, people tend to prioritize their spending and cut back on discretionary expenses such as transportation. However, there is also the possibility that a recession could lead to increased demand for e-scooter sharing services as people seek out more affordable transportation options. If public transportation fares increase or if people need to cut back on car ownership, e-scooter sharing could become a more attractive option.

Key Regional Development

The e-scooter sharing market has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with Europe emerging as a key market for the industry. The region has a significant revenue share in the market, which is largely due to the strong presence of leading market players and high levels of consumer awareness regarding e-scooter sharing services. The increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation options and the rising adoption of shared mobility solutions have contributed to the growth of the market in Europe. Governments across the region have also shown support for the industry, with many implementing policies and regulations to facilitate its growth.

Key Takeaway from E-Scooter Sharing Market Study

The retro segment is making a strong comeback in the market, and is poised to dominate the industry. With a nostalgic appeal that resonates with riders of all ages, retro-styled e-scooters are quickly becoming a popular choice for those seeking a unique and stylish ride.

The Li-ion segment is set to dominate the market in the coming years. As the popularity of e-scooters continues to grow, the demand for reliable, efficient, and long-lasting battery technology is becoming increasingly important.

Recent Developments Related to E-Scooter Sharing Market

VinFast, a subsidiary of VinGroup, is a prominent Vietnamese automaker that has been making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its innovative and stylish electric cars. Recently, VinGroup announced the establishment of VinWheels, a new electric car and scooter rental company in Vietnam.

Bird Canada, a leading electric scooter rental company, has recently announced its merger with Bird Global, which is expected to inject new capital and bring in fresh blood to the e-scooter rental business. The merger is aimed at expanding the company's reach and improving its services by utilizing the expertise of both companies.

