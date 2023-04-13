Changes in the Management of Medicinos bankas UAB

English Lithuanian





Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Bank would like to inform you that after Aleksejus Tonkich resignation, on 12 of April 2023 the Supervisory Board of the Bank dismissed Mr. Tonkich from the position of a member of the Management Board from 2 of May 2023. Mr. Tonkich has been a member of the Management Board of Medicinos bankas UAB since 4 th of May of 2020.

For more information please contact: I.Šerys Head of Marketing and Communication, ph.: + 370 610 21 691, e-mail: media@medbank.lt



