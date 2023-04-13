English Danish

Annual general meeting of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

The Company’s annual general meeting was held today at Hermans, Tivoli Friheden, DK-8000 Aarhus C, with some 600 people present.

Report by the Board of Directors

The Chairman of the Board presented the Management’s report, including the previously announced full-year guidance. The Board’s report is not subject to a vote but was duly noted by the shareholders.

Approval of annual report and allocation of profit

The shareholders voted to approve the annual report for 2022 including the Board’s recommendation for allocation of profit and the payment of a dividend of DKK 15 per share as well as the usual resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability.

Indicative vote on the remuneration report

The Company’s Remuneration Report for 2022, which was presented for an indicative vote, was approved.

Proposals from the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors’ proposal to maintain the annual basic fee to Board members at DKK 400,000 for 2023 was approved.

Furthermore, the Board's proposal to amend Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association, reducing the term of office for Board members from four years to one year, was adopted. The amendment to the Articles of Association will be implemented without a transitional arrangement, so that all Board members will be up for election at the annual general meeting in 2024, regardless of previously announced terms of office.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Board member up for election was Kjeld Johannesen, and he was re-elected.

Appointment of auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab were re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting

The shareholders authorised the chairman of the meeting, or whoever the chairman may be replaced by in his absence, to file the resolutions approved by the general meeting for registration.

Any other business

No other business was considered.

First meeting and board committees

Immediately after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Dencker Wisborg as Chairman and Kenneth Skov Eskildsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board appointed Hans Martin Smith (chairman), Jørgen Dencker Wisborg and Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen to the Audit Committee.

The Board appointed Jørgen Dencker Wisborg (chairman), Kenneth Skov Eskildsen and Kjeld Johannesen to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President and CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 86 11 22 22.

