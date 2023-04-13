Global Carbon Black Market Size/Share Estimated to Reach USD 20.64 Billion By 2032, With a CAGR of 4.6%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Carbon Black Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, and Others); By Grade; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global carbon black market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 13.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 20.64 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Carbon Black? How Big is Carbon Black Market Size/Share?

Overview

Carbon black effectively is a purely elemental carbon in the manifestation of colloidal particles that are fabricated by imperfect combustion or thermal decomposition of gaseous or liquid hydrocarbons under a regulated environment. The rapidly rising demand for carbon black market can be attributed to its usage in tires, printing inks and coatings, rubber and plastic products and has possessions of particular surface area, particle size and structure and conductivity, and color.

The market is projected to expand due to the growing demand for the product as a strengthening agent, particularly in tires. Further, the increasing usage of the commodity in agriculture, mulch film, sewage sacks, stretch wrap, and industrial bags are expected to bestow the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Carbon Black Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-black-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors:

Extensive use in industries: The rubber industry worldwide is proliferating notably due to the rise in demand from consumer goods, electronics, automotive, and construction sectors, as carbon black is extensively utilized in industries for making tires, air springs, hoses, wires, and cables, windows and doors, belts, and gaskets which successively pushes the global market growth.

The rubber industry worldwide is proliferating notably due to the rise in demand from consumer goods, electronics, automotive, and construction sectors, as carbon black is extensively utilized in industries for making tires, air springs, hoses, wires, and cables, windows and doors, belts, and gaskets which successively pushes the global market growth. Supports volume of rubber products: Carbon black assists in underpinning the volume and vulcanization of rubber commodities which enhances its product quality and lifespan. Additionally, the carbon black market size is expanding due to the expanded pervasiveness in context to several beneficial physical characteristics of carbon black such as thermal stability, color stability, and solvent hostility, which renders it extremely favored in paint and coating industries, causing high product demand globally.

Carbon black assists in underpinning the volume and vulcanization of rubber commodities which enhances its product quality and lifespan. Additionally, the carbon black market size is expanding due to the expanded pervasiveness in context to several beneficial physical characteristics of carbon black such as thermal stability, color stability, and solvent hostility, which renders it extremely favored in paint and coating industries, causing high product demand globally. Petroleum and coal oil raw material: Carbon black market sales are soaring as predominantly carbon black is in the configuration of black colloidal particles, which are made through the acetylene black process, lamp black process, and furnace black process, among others. The raw material utilized for these procedures varies between petroleum, coal oil, natural gas, and acetylene gas.

Carbon black market sales are soaring as predominantly carbon black is in the configuration of black colloidal particles, which are made through the acetylene black process, lamp black process, and furnace black process, among others. The raw material utilized for these procedures varies between petroleum, coal oil, natural gas, and acetylene gas. Product passages: Additionally, the product passages steadily rely on applications such as electrostatic discharge, non-tire rubber, paints and coatings, packaging, and printing ink consumptions, together with restrictions mapped out for assembling technologies and raw materials utilized.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-black-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Report Findings:

Carbon black is extensively used in rubber industries for making tires, air springs, hoses, wires and cables, windows and doors, belts, and gaskets which successively pushes the global market growth.

The market is segmented into by type, grade, application, and region

The leading region for this market is the Asia Pacific region

Top trends influencing the market:

Heat depletion competence: Carbon black is being broadly used in the inner liners, carcasses, and side walls as it has escalated heat depletion competence when amalgamated with many rubber compounds and the growing concentration of prominent market players in initiating contemporary commodities and boosting the market expansion.

Carbon black is being broadly used in the inner liners, carcasses, and side walls as it has escalated heat depletion competence when amalgamated with many rubber compounds and the growing concentration of prominent market players in initiating contemporary commodities and boosting the market expansion. Safeguards gadgets from discoloration: The predominant electronic gadgets involving laptops, PCs, cell phones, television, and gaming devices worldwide are most often assembled in black color, which increases the demand for carbon black in the electronic industry at a very fast pace as it is of service as a light absorber to assist in safeguarding plastic these gadgets from being discolored, chalking, fading and cracking which has notably fuelled the traction and favourability of the commodity and seeming to generate massive growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The predominant electronic gadgets involving laptops, PCs, cell phones, television, and gaming devices worldwide are most often assembled in black color, which increases the demand for carbon black in the electronic industry at a very fast pace as it is of service as a light absorber to assist in safeguarding plastic these gadgets from being discolored, chalking, fading and cracking which has notably fuelled the traction and favourability of the commodity and seeming to generate massive growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Improvised conductivity: Firms are investing in R&D ventures to advance their assembling procedures, which will lessen gas discharge within acceptable limits and enhance product quality. Carbon black offers improvised conductivity, viscosity, sharp color, and UV protection.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-black-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Segmental Analysis

The furnace black segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type, the furnace black segment held the largest market share. Carbon black market demand is on the rise due to the growing usage of black furnace procedures for rubber augmentation and the constant upswing in demand for making color pigments. Further, this procedure authorizes the manufacturing of carbon black with several particle sizes and structures and is broadly used as a reinforcing agent in rubber production.

The standard grade segment is projected to hold a significant market

Based on grade, the standard grade segment is expected to hold a significant market over the projected period. Carbon black market trends include the massive rise in the usage of cables, tires, and wires that are conventional rubber-grade commodities in a broad gamut of industrial applications, together with growing consciousness regarding its numerous uncommon properties and advantages ushers a variety of rubber-dependent commodities such as enhancing the lifetime and reinforcing the vulcanization of rubbers.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-black-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Carbon Black Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 20.64 Billion The market size value in 2023 USD 13.78 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.6% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Birla Carbon Thailand Public Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Philips Carbon Black Limited, CSRC Group, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Omsk Carbon Group, OCI Company Ltd., Atlas Organics Private Limited, and International China Oak Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Grade, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest carbon black market share due to the constantly increasing utilization of plastics covering prominent end-use industries such as conductive polymers, automotive, packaging, and construction. Additionally, the increase in polymer production is mainly in China, India, and many Southeast Asian countries.

North America: This region accounted for a significant market share in the course of the forecast period due to speedy augmentation in the region's commercial structuring ventures and automotive sector, which has motivated the product demand in paints and coatings, wires and cables, and molded plastic.

Browse the Detail Report “Carbon Black Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, and Others); By Grade; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-black-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Cabot Corporation completely acquired Tokai Carbon. Carbon Plant situated in China. The company will expand its manufacturing capacity to support its battery materials product line growth with this expansion. The site has a total production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon black annually.

In June 2022, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed three agreements with the ADNOC, a supply agreement for providing base oils. This five-year contract will allow the company to strengthen its market share in the long term, including horizontal diversification.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the expected industry size?

Who are the top market players?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Which region has contributed notably towards the market?

What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

What are the key segments in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the carbon black market report based on type, grade, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

By Grade Outlook

Standard Grade

Specialty Grace

By Application Outlook

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Inks & Coatings

Plastics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

District Heating Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/district-heating-market

Military Embedded Systems Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-embedded-systems-market

Water Storage Systems Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-storage-systems-market

Guns and Accessories Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/guns-and-accessories-market

Eco Fiber Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eco-fiber-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter