Door Systems Global Market to Reach $347.4 Billion by 2030: Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories Sector

The global market for Door Systems estimated at US$224 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$347.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$182.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Door Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.2 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|660
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$224 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$347.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Door Systems Market Remains Strongly Influenced by Trends in the Construction Sector
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry
- Need for Upgradation of Door Hardware for Commercial Establishments Post Pandemic
- Sliding Doors Adapting to Demands of the Post-Pandemic Era
- An Introduction to Door Systems
- Wooden Doors
- Metal Doors Systems
- Plastic Door Systems
- Glass Door Systems
- Composite Door Systems
- Doors Make the Life of Person with Disabilities Easy
- Door Controls to Help the Disabled
- Doors for Fire Protection and Fire Prevention
- Types of Doors
- World Door Systems Market by Mechanism (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swinging, Sliding, and Other Mechanisms
- Types of Door Closers
- Selection of a Door System
- Select Regulations and Standards for Door Systems and Door Closers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Door Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Analysis by Material
- World Door Systems Market by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite, and Other Materials
- Analysis by Application
- World Door Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-Residential
- Regional Analysis
- World Door Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Door Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Automatic Swinging Door Systems
- 'Access for All' Initiative in the UK: Showing the Way
- Numerous Advantages of Sliding Doors Drives its Larger Uptake in the Residential and Non-Residential Markets
- Revolving Door Systems Enhance the Entrance's Visual Focus
- Uptake of Access Control Door Systems in Institutional and Commercial Markets
- Technology Trends in Access Control Door Systems
- Refined Aesthetics driving Access Control Solutions
- Energy Efficiency and Convenience
- Glass Door Systems Seek Larger Pie of the Market
- Demand for Composite Door Systems Rise Because of Durability and Lightweight Benefits
- Need for Energy Efficient Doors to Drive Growth
- Fire Doors: A Niche Segment Driven by Fire Safety Regulations
- Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories Market
- Latest Trends in the Hangar Doors Market
- Global Construction Sector Dynamics Favor Growth in Door Systems Market
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems
- Rise of E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Warehouse Construction
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
- Department Stores to Flourish after COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period 2019-2025
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
