Door Systems Global Market to Reach $347.4 Billion by 2030: Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories Sector

The global market for Door Systems estimated at US$224 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$347.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$182.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Door Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.2 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 660 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $224 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $347.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Door Systems Market Remains Strongly Influenced by Trends in the Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry

Need for Upgradation of Door Hardware for Commercial Establishments Post Pandemic

Sliding Doors Adapting to Demands of the Post-Pandemic Era

An Introduction to Door Systems

Wooden Doors

Metal Doors Systems

Plastic Door Systems

Glass Door Systems

Composite Door Systems

Doors Make the Life of Person with Disabilities Easy

Door Controls to Help the Disabled

Doors for Fire Protection and Fire Prevention

Types of Doors

World Door Systems Market by Mechanism (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swinging, Sliding, and Other Mechanisms

Types of Door Closers

Selection of a Door System

Select Regulations and Standards for Door Systems and Door Closers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Door Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Analysis by Material

World Door Systems Market by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite, and Other Materials

Analysis by Application

World Door Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-Residential

Regional Analysis

World Door Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Door Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automatic Swinging Door Systems

'Access for All' Initiative in the UK: Showing the Way

Numerous Advantages of Sliding Doors Drives its Larger Uptake in the Residential and Non-Residential Markets

Revolving Door Systems Enhance the Entrance's Visual Focus

Uptake of Access Control Door Systems in Institutional and Commercial Markets

Technology Trends in Access Control Door Systems

Refined Aesthetics driving Access Control Solutions

Energy Efficiency and Convenience

Glass Door Systems Seek Larger Pie of the Market

Demand for Composite Door Systems Rise Because of Durability and Lightweight Benefits

Need for Energy Efficient Doors to Drive Growth

Fire Doors: A Niche Segment Driven by Fire Safety Regulations

Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories Market

Latest Trends in the Hangar Doors Market

Global Construction Sector Dynamics Favor Growth in Door Systems Market

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Rise of E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Warehouse Construction

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E

Department Stores to Flourish after COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period 2019-2025

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

