Anna Dadosky Joins Houston Community Management Services As Business Development Manager

HOUSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Houston, League City, and Sugarland areas, is pleased to announce that Anna Dadoksy has joined the company as business development manager. In this capacity, she will work with business development staff and branch leadership to bring Associa’s comprehensive range of value-added services to new and existing clients supported by the company throughout southeast Texas.

Dadoksy joined HCMS in 2020 with a strong background in all facets of management and team leadership. She most recently served as a community association manager with the company. Dadosky brings strong expertise in board member relations, budgeting and finances, project management, vendor negotiation, and oversight. Her background in the legal, insurance, and project development fields gives Dadoksy the demonstrated ability to pick up on the finest details in order to address client needs and produce excellent results within established budgets.

“Anna is an effective listener and strong communicator, which give her the ability to consistently recognize and meet the needs of her team members and community partners,” said Erica Slater, CMCA®, regional sales director for Associa. “This lets her build lifelong client relationships, create effective business plans, and maximize community operations.”

