Woodworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023

The global woodworking machinery market is expected to grow from $28.18 billion in 2022 to $30.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The woodworking machinery market is expected to reach $39.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The woodworking machinery market consists of sales of surface/thickness planer, tenoning machine, chain/chisel mortiser, jig saw, grinder/grinding machine, and nail gun.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Woodworking machines are particularly built machinery that is used in workshops to cut, saw, plane, or drill wood for furniture making.These machines are primarily powered by electric motors or are mechanical and are widely used in woodworking to provide fine dimensions and shapes.



The woodworking machinery convert raw wood materials into structural products including plywood, boards, and beams for use in construction, shipbuilding, furniture, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the woodworking machinery market in 2022.North America was the second-largest market in the woodworking machinery market.



The regions covered in the woodworking machinery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in woodworking machinery are thickness planer, grinding machines, chain or chisel mortise, routers, wood lathes, and others.Thickness planers are used to chisel wood from the surface of boards to either make rough surfaces flat and smooth or to reduce their thickness.



The different operating principles include mechanical, and electrical and are available in online and offline sales channels. It is implemented in various verticals including the furniture industry, construction industry, and others.



The increasing adoption of the automated woodworking machinery market is expected to propel the growth of the woodworking machinery market in the forecast period.The growing emphasis in the industry on assuring flexibility and highly customized goods has resulted in a greater demand for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the manufacturing process.



As a result, automation technologies have been integrated into traditional woodworking equipment.For instance, in 2019, Biesse Group, an Italy-based company that provides technologies for processing wood, glass, stone, advanced material, and metal automated its 5-axis heads, a woodworking device on its manufacturing line, to minimize travel period and enhance machine accuracy on production lines.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machinery drives the growth of the woodworking machinery market.



Technological advancements are shaping the woodworking machinery market.Major companies operating in the woodworking machinery sector are focused on developing technological solutions for woodworking machinery to satisfy the rising market demand.



For instance, in April 2020, Walter, a Germany-based machine industry launched Helitronic Raptor Diamond, an eroding and grinding machine.The Helitronic Raptor Diamond is equipped with Fine Pulse Technology.



For wood or metal tools, the Helitronic Raptor Diamond offers maximum flexibility.This machine is designed for re-sharpening polycrystalline diamonds.



Helitronic Raptor Diamond is not equipped with wheel/electrode changers, robot loaders, or hydraulic tool supports, unlike other machines by Walter.



The countries covered in the woodworking machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



