Global Refrigeration Oils Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for the Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oils: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigeration Oils estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$944.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mineral segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Refrigeration Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$292.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

BASF SE

Behr Hella Service GmbH

BP PLC

Bva, Inc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Camco Lubricants

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Isel Germany AG

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

LUKOIL Lubricants Company

National Refrigerants, Inc.

Petro-Canada Lubricants, Inc.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Phillips 66 Lubricants

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sun Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Total SA

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude into Refrigeration Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for Refrigeration Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Application Type (2018)

APAC Region Registered a Dominant Share in the Refrigerator Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Region (2018)

Expanding Applications in Myriad End-Use Industries to Spur Growth

Increase in Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants to Drive Market Growth

Growing Demand from Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Launch of Natural Refrigerants for Application in Industrial Segment to Drive Refrigerant Oil Market Growth

Synthetic Oil Segment Type to Register Higher Market Share during the Analysis Period

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulation to Restrict Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4nsne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment