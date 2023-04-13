Global Refrigeration Oils Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for the Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oils: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Refrigeration Oils estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$944.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mineral segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Refrigeration Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$292.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
- BASF SE
- Behr Hella Service GmbH
- BP PLC
- Bva, Inc.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
- Camco Lubricants
- Chevron Corporation
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)
- CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
- Isel Germany AG
- Lubriplate Lubricants Company
- LUKOIL Lubricants Company
- National Refrigerants, Inc.
- Petro-Canada Lubricants, Inc.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- Phillips 66 Lubricants
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sun Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Total SA
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude into Refrigeration Oil Market
- Refrigeration Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for Refrigeration Oil Market
- Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Application Type (2018)
- APAC Region Registered a Dominant Share in the Refrigerator Oil Market
- Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Region (2018)
- Expanding Applications in Myriad End-Use Industries to Spur Growth
- Increase in Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants to Drive Market Growth
- Growing Demand from Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Launch of Natural Refrigerants for Application in Industrial Segment to Drive Refrigerant Oil Market Growth
- Synthetic Oil Segment Type to Register Higher Market Share during the Analysis Period
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulation to Restrict Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
