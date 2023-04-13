Hyperproai - a Web3 A.i Platform Launches Its Presale, Here Are the Details

Aberdeen, Scotland, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team has recently opened its presale for the project's HPO token. The operation allows early investors to join this new AI-powered project.

HyperproAI Presale Is Live - How to Buy HPO

Participants in the HyperproAI Presale can buy HPO with ETH, USDT, or even with their cards through Transak. To purchase HPO, users need to:

Download and install a wallet provider like MetaMask for desktop or Trust Wallet for mobile. Create a wallet account and store the backup passphrase in a secure spot. Add the HyperproAI Token to their wallet by clicking on 'Import Tokens' and pasting the HyperproAI contract address. Obtain ETH (or USDT) from an exchange or purchase these coins through the team's partner Transak. Visit the HyperproAI DEX and connect with their wallet provider. In the "TRADE" panel, enter the amount of HPO they would like to purchase. Click "BUY and confirm the transaction through their wallet to buy HPO tokens. Once the presale period has concluded, participants can claim their HPO tokens by visiting HyperproAI.io and clicking the "Claim" button. They will require a small amount of gas fee to complete this step.

Referral: investors can also earn passive income by referring friends and family to purchase the HPO token via their referral link

It is essential to highlight that half the tokens will be available through the presale and ICO operations. Therefore, the team allocated a large part of its tokens to early adopters.

Through the presale, users will own a part of one of the latest AI-based applications in the crypto world.

A Multi-Feature Platform

Hyperpro AI is a multi-feature platform that provides users with a decentralized exchange and automated trading strategies. It also features an AI marketplace and Dapp, creating a web3 framework by allowing access to secure, low-cost computing power.

The HyperproAI platform enables users to easily set up automated trading strategies based on key metrics and order types. The platform allows transferring this information directly into their broker's API.

Additionally, it offers an intuitive interface for interacting with different AI services without worrying about complexity or security issues. The platform allows users to access real-time analytics and insights and create and manage their portfolios. This makes it easier for them to optimize their trading activities while also reducing risk and complexity.

The problems this platform aims to solve include inefficiencies of existing centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team’s focus is clearly oriented toward providing a secure computing environment.

HyperproAI's platform also creates opportunities for AI players to participate in the global market while reducing trading costs.

About HyperproAI

HyperproAI is an innovative platform offering a new opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to experience the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

The team behind HyperproAI believes that AI can be a powerful tool in cryptocurrency and blockchain. This technology can enhance the way investors access professional DeFi applications.

In addition, HyperproAI aims to create a vibrant community of users who will benefit from its creative and rewarding environment.

HyperproAI has set ambitious goals for developing cutting-edge web3 technology that would enable low-cost private computing power across multiple industries. With these objectives, it's clear that HyperproAI is committed to becoming a leading force within the realm of AI development.

The recently launched presale event of HyperproAI provides a unique opportunity for investors to buy HPO tokens at discounted prices. Holding HPO lets investors access a staking mechanism and earn governance rights within the platform.

HyperproAI's website, and the social media pages below, allow anyone to stay up-to-date with all the team’s latest news.

