Haematococcus Pluvialis Market to Reach $189.8 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}); Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $189.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 1,369.9 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5142

Haematococcus pluvialis is green microalgae, also known as phytoplankton, and is a rich source of astaxanthin. Haematococcus pluvialis microalga creates astaxanthin to protect itself from stressful environmental conditions. Astaxanthin has powerful antioxidant, anti-cancer, and tyrosinase-inhibiting properties. It also has important applications in the nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food, and aquaculture industries.

The global haematococcus pluvialis market is segmented by product (astaxanthin ingredients {astaxanthin oleoresin, beadlets, whole biomass powder, water dispersible powder}), astaxanthin bulk finished products {capsules/softgels, tablets}); application (nutraceuticals, aquaculture & animal feed, cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, in 2023, the astaxanthin ingredients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global haematococcus pluvialis market. The key factors contributing to the large market share of this segment are the growing end-use applications of the astaxanthin ingredients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare & nutraceuticals, rising demand for natural antioxidants, growing cosmetic & personal care markets, and government initiatives to support the aquaculture industry.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5142

Based on application, in 2023, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global haematococcus pluvialis market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural astaxanthin derived from haematococcus in the nutraceuticals industry due to its potential effects on various diseases, including cancers, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and liver neurodegenerative, and several skin diseases.

However, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising health awareness & food consciousness, growing demand for organic foods, rising use of natural food colors over synthetic, and increasing consumption of anti-oxidants in food & supplements.

Quick Buy – Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/73991049

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global haematococcus pluvialis market. The major share of North America is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural food supplements and growing awareness about the adverse effects of chemical products among consumers. In addition, several awareness programs by various organizations are estimated to upsurge the regional market share. For instance, the Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) is focused on increasing awareness about astaxanthin usage. Further, haematococcus pluvialis algae have been approved for use as a dietary supplement ingredient in the U.S., and Canada is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of haematococcus pluvialis in North America.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3–4 years. The haematococcus pluvialis market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the haematococcus pluvialis market are E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO., LTD. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Aliga Microalgae (Denmark), DAESANG Corporation (Korea), Plankton Australia Pty Limited (Australia), Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (China), BlueBioTech Group (Germany), Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel), AstaReal Group (Japan), Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co.,Ltd (China), Beijing Gingko Group (BGG) (U.S.), FENCHEM (China), PIVEG, Inc. (U.S.), Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Algalíf Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland), Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile), BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria), AstaMAZ NZ LTD (New Zealand), FjordAlg AS (Norway), Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany), MC Biotech Sdn. Bhd. (Brunei Darussalam), Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada), Algicel, Biotecnologia e Investigação, Lda (Portugal), Algae to Omega, LLC (U.S.), Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India), and Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

Browse the In-depth Report on:

Scope of the Report:

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Product

Astaxanthin Ingredients

Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Beadlets

Whole Biomass Powder

Water Dispersible Powder

Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products

Capsules/Softgels

Tablets

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Application

Nutraceutical

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Sweden Spain Russia Netherlands Denmark Poland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East and Africa Israel Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5142

Related Reports:

Algae Market by Type (Macroalgae/Seaweed {Red, Brown}, Microalgae {Spirulina, Chlorella, D. Salina}), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-market-5424

Algae Products Market by Type (Hydrocolloids, Carotenoids, Lipids, Algal Protein), Source (Seaweed, Microalgae {Chlorella, Spirulina}), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-products-market-3579

Chlorella Market by Technology (Open Pond), by Product Type (Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chlorella-market-5162

Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market by Application (Human Nutrition (Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Other Human Nutritional Applications), Animal Nutrition, and Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nannochloropsis-derived-Lipids-fatty-acids-market-5231

Nannochloropsis Market by Form (Frozen, Liquid, Powder, Fresh Pastes), Application (Aquafeed, Extraction Companies, Other Application) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nannochloropsis-market-5233

Natural Carotenoids Market by Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene), Form (Beadlets, Powder, Gel), Source (Microorganisms, Algae), Application (Feed, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics) - Global Forecasts to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-carotenoids-market-5232

Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dunaliella-salina-market-5168

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.