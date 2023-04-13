Global Laminate Flooring Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminate Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laminate Flooring estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Laminate Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -
- Beaulieu International Group
- CLASSEN Group
- Daiken Corporation
- Der International Flooring Co., Ltd.
- FausFloor
- Home Legend, LLC
- Kaindl Flooring GmbH
- Mannington Mills, Inc.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd
- Shaw Industries, Inc.
- SWISS KRONO Group
- Tarkett, Inc.
- Wickes.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|363
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$19.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Laminate Flooring: An Insight
- History and Development
- The Manufacturing Process
- Durability Testing
- Installation and Maintenance
- Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring
- Raw Materials Overview
- Applications of Laminate Flooring
- Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
- A Prelude to Laminate Flooring
- Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry
- New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market
- World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe and Rest of World
- World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring
- Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others
- As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint
- Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring
- While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market
- Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market
- R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers
- A Look into Retail Landscape
- Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity
- Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market
- Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities
- Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects
- Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring
- Replacement Market Lifts Demand
- High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts
- Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring
- Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates
- Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design
- Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring
- A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market
- Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers
- Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence
- Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring
- Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market
- Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials
- Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring
- Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market
- Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories
- Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
