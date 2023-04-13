Global Laminate Flooring Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminate Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laminate Flooring estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Laminate Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -

Beaulieu International Group

CLASSEN Group

Daiken Corporation

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd.

FausFloor

Home Legend, LLC

Kaindl Flooring GmbH

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Shaw Industries, Inc.

SWISS KRONO Group

Tarkett, Inc.

Wickes.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe and Rest of World

World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

