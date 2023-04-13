Digital TV SoC Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent reaching USD 22.24 Bn by 2029

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global electronics products market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Digital TV SoC Market “. The Digital TV SoC market size was valued at USD 9.68 Bn in 2022. The total Digital TV SoC Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 22.24 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 9.68 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 22.24 Bn CAGR 12.60 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By End User and Display Technology Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184650

Digital TV SoC Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Digital TV SoC Market provides a detailed analysis of the market along with market structure and dynamics. A regional, segment- wise and competitive analysis is covered in the report. The report includes the Digital TV SoC Market size and the growth rate of the market. Key insights include the growth drivers, opportunities for expansion, restraints and challenges to the market.

The research methodology used to analyze the digital TV SoC market typically involves a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research involves gathering information through surveys, interviews, and discussions with key stakeholders in the market, such as product managers, industry experts, and end-users. Secondary research involves collecting data from various sources, such as company websites, industry reports, and government publications. The research methodology used for the digital TV SoC market involves defining the research problem and objectives, conducting a literature review and secondary research to gather information on the market and developing recommendations and strategies for market players and stakeholders.

Digital TV SoC Market Overview

The Digital TV SoC (System-on-Chip) market is a rapidly growing segment of the semiconductor industry. A Digital TV SoC integrates various components such as a microprocessor, memory, graphics processing unit and other peripherals onto a single chip . These chips are used in digital televisions, set-top boxes, and other multimedia devices. In terms of regional growth, Asia Pacific has been the largest market for Digital TV SoCs, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea being major contributors to the market. North America and Europe are also significant markets for Digital TV SoCs due to the high penetration of digital TV services in these regions. Some of the key players in the Digital TV SoC market include MediaTek, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, and Samsung Electronics. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new, advanced SoCs to cater to the increasing demands of consumers for better performance and features in their multimedia devices.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184650

Digital TV SoC Market Drivers:

Rising popularity of smart TVs is expected to drive the Digital TV SoC Market Growth.

Smart TVs, which are internet-enabled and capable of running apps and streaming content from online sources, require advanced SoCs to handle the processing and decoding of digital signals. As more and more consumers are adopting smart TVs, the demand for digital TV SoCs is expected to increase. In addition, the increasing demand for high-resolution and high-quality video content is also driving the growth of the digital TV SoC market.

The market is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition (UHD) TVs, which require more powerful and advanced SoCs to handle the processing of high-resolution video content. the increasing availability of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu is also driving the growth of the digital TV SoC market. the rising popularity of smart TVs and the increasing demand for high-quality video content are expected to drive the growth of the digital TV SoC market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel the Digital TV SoC Market growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key driver of growth in the digital TV SoC (System-on-Chip) market. High adoption of digital television technology in the region, as well as the growing demand for high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content are some of the prominent factors behind the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. These countries have large populations with increasing disposable incomes and a growing appetite for digital entertainment. As a result, there is a strong demand for digital TV SoCs that can support the latest video and audio standards and deliver high-quality, immersive viewing experiences.

Digital TV SoC Market Segmentation

By Display Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

QLED

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Others



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/184650

Based on End User, Residential segment held the dominant position in 2022

Digital TV SoC (System on Chip) is a key component in digital television technology. It integrates all the necessary electronic circuits and components required for digital TV signal processing, including audio and video decoding, display, and user interface. The market for Digital TV SoC is highly competitive, with many major players offering a range of products for various applications. The residential segment has traditionally been the largest market for Digital TV SoC, as it is used in set-top boxes and smart TVs. However, the demand for Digital TV SoC is also increasing in other segments such as commercial and industrial applications. the Digital TV SoC market is expected to continue to grow as digital television becomes increasingly popular worldwide, and more consumers demand high-quality viewing experiences.

Digital TV SoC Market Key Players Include:

Broadcom Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

MStar Semiconductor, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc

Sigma Designs

HiSilicon

Transtec Semiconductor AG

ViXS Systems Inc

Zoran Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Broadcom Inc:

Broadcom Inc is a leading manufacturer of digital TV System on Chip (SoC) solutions. Broadcom's digital TV SoC solutions are designed to support a wide range of video and audio codecs, enabling them to deliver high-quality digital TV services to consumers. The company's digital TV SoC solutions incorporate a range of advanced features, including advanced video processing capabilities, support for advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos, and support for advanced graphics and user interface features.

MediaTek Inc:

MediaTek Inc is a Taiwanese semiconductor company that designs and manufactures a variety of system-on-chips (SoCs) for various consumer electronics products. One of their product lines includes Digital TV SoCs, which are designed for use in television sets and set-top boxes. Digital TV SoCs from MediaTek provide a complete solution for television manufacturers, with features such as high-quality video and audio processing, support for various digital TV standards, and integration with smart TV platforms

Key questions answered in the Digital TV SoC Market are:

What is Digital TV SoC?

What was the Digital TV SoC Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Digital TV SoC Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Digital TV SoC Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Digital TV SoC Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Digital TV SoC Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Digital TV SoC Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Digital TV SoC Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Digital TV SoC Market?

Who are the key players in the Digital TV SoC Market?

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184650

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by display technology and end-use

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:

Broadcasting & Cable TV Market : Broadcasting & Cable TV Market size was valued at USD 327.25 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.5 percent through 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 416.36 Bn. High investments in the broadcasting and cable television markets, as well as technology improvements and government initiatives in developing nations to digitalize, are all driving market growth.

TV Transmitter Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 1064.86 Mn in year 2029, at a CAGR of 4.50 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growth of the media, television industry and the advent of the internet.

Smart TV Sticks Market : Smart TV Sticks Market was valued at USD 37750 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 57295 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35 percent during the forecast period (2022-2029). The rising popularity of OTT platforms across the world is driving the growth of the smart TV sticks market

TV Gateway device Market : TV Gateway device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period. Global TV Gateway device Market is expected to reach USD 26.38 Bn by 2029. As the increase in internet penetration and advanced video technologies in the market have to Increase the demand for high-definition video entertainment and video on demand (VoD) by customers is driving the TV gateway device market across the world.

4K Tv Market : The market size was valued at USD 202.07 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 23.2 percent through 2021 to 2029, reaching USD 1072.49 Bn. The market is driven by the fall in 4K T.V. prices and the increasing penetration of the internet.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.