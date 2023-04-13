New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282417/?utm_source=GNW

ALL, Charoen Pokphand Group, New Hope Group and Kent Corporation.



The global cattle feed market is expected to grow from $74.70 billion in 2022 to $77.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cattle feed market is expected to reach $87.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.



The cattle feed market consists of sales of grass-fed, corn-fed, barley-fed, and other cattle feed.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cattle feed is a type of food for cattle.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cattle feeds market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cattle feeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cattle feed ingredients include cereals, cakes and mixes, food wastages, and feed additives.Cereals are a rich source of energy and starch in cattle diets, containing 8–12% of crude protein.



The commonly used cereals in animal feed are maize, barley, oats, wheat, and rice.The different cattle types include beef cattle, dairy cattle, and calves.



The cattle feed is sold through distribution channels, including online and offline.



An increase in government subsidies for cattle is significantly contributing to the growth of the cattle feed market.Governments all over the world have increased subsidies for cattle rustling because of the growing importance of cattle meat and products like milk, eggs.



These government subsidies allow farmers to obtain better quality cattle feed for their animals and offer better nutrition and care.For instance, in 2022, the government of India launched the National Livestock Mission (NLM) to develop the animal husbandry sector.



The scheme offers loans and subsidies, including up to 50% subsidy, a loan facility to livestock farmers, SHGs, FPOs, and companies. Therefore, an increase in government subsidies for cattle drives the cattle feeding market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed market.Companies are focusing on devising methods and platforms for enhancing feed quality and performance.



For instance, in 2021, a US-based Cnossen Dairy partnered with a US-based farming technology company, Gr?v Technologies, to build a controlled environment feed centre to grow fresh feed throughout the year for cattle and livestock, using fewer resources and energy than conventional methods.The new centre would leverage machine learning growing protocols to consistently produce high-density nutrient feed (HDN).



The new facility would offer cows with a highly nutritious, consistent feed year-round and also reduce the impact of droughts and climate change while also delivering more sustainably produced products to consumers.



In December 2021, Dutch animal feed cooperatives, ABZ Diervoeding and De Samenwerking, announced a merger to form ABZ De Samen. Through this merger, ABZ De Samen expects to extend its reach and footprint across different geographies using the combined scale and capabilities of both companies.



The countries covered in the cattle feeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cattle feeds research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cattle feeds statistics, including cattle feeds industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with cattle feeds share, detailed cattle feeds segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cattle feeds industry. This cattle feeding research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282417/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________