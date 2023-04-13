America's Warrior Partnership Engages Wells Fargo within its Corporate Veteran Initiative, Lending Support to Corporate Employees

Augusta, GA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced a partnership with Wells Fargo Bank for its Corporate Veteran Initiative (CVI) program, designed to empower military, veterans, families, and caregivers in the workforce. CVI is a force multiplier supporting corporate employee resource groups by connecting them to each other and by connecting their veterans to resources and benefits outside of their organizations— leveraging local programs and services in the communities where they live, work, and serve.

Through AWP’s holistic Community Integration approach, CVI collaborates with companies and the surrounding communities to connect veterans with resources and opportunities. With individualized support to military-connected employees, education about available resources, and advocacy for veteran benefits, the CVI community has reached over 330,000 employees and counting.

“Wells Fargo is an industry leader and a valuable addition to the CVI program,” said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of AWP. “Their partnership will proactively connect their veteran employees to beneficial programs within their local community. We are excited that Wells Fargo will join our mission of advocating the individual needs of each corporation and its veteran workforce.”

CVI aligns the expertise of Wells Fargo and AWP towards the betterment of veteran’s quality of life— starting with sharing best practices and proactively serving military-connected employees to retain quality military talent.

“The ongoing support of service members, veterans, and military families in our communities is essential for veterans to achieve their professional goals,” said Sean Passmore, Senior Vice President, Head of Enterprise Military and Veteran Initiatives at Wells Fargo. “We are dedicated to building a strong military workforce within our company and to strengthen their connections within Wells Fargo as well as in their surrounding community where they live.”

The CVI program currently collaborates with 143 companies to proactively engage more than 330,000 veterans in the workforce and improve their quality of life.

About America's Warrior Partnership:

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. Connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners they need to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and end veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/ or @awpartnership.