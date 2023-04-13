Revolutionizing Research: Lab Automation Market Surges with Advancements in Technology

Westford, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Lab Automation market will attain a value of USD 10.51 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.15% over the forecast (2022-2030). The expansion of the advantages offered by laboratory automation is one of the key elements most likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. For clinical laboratories, switching to laboratory automation from entirely manual intervention has several benefits. The utilization of laboratory technology for repetitive tasks like labelling tubes and sample verification as well as the reduction and elimination of physical stress carried out by manual work are all made possible by laboratory automation.

According to the SkyQuest's, In the near future, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in the number of applications for Lab Automation. Automation has recently been used in a variety of ways to modernize laboratory procedures that were previously handled manually. Automated chemistry, synthetic biology, the creation of cell lines, genomics, cellular tests, and drug discovery are a few of these applications. As a result, it is projected that the adoption of Lab Automation will expand during the forecast period as the number of clinical applications for automated laboratory instruments rises.

Automation in the lab is the use of tools to complete activities with assistance from humans. Automation is possible at any point during an experimental method, from the first step on until the end. Robots, computers, and software have made a vast variety of items readily available today. It is possible to distinguish between the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical stages of Lab Automation. Yet, automated processes may be included into each step of the research process. For the working team or to cooperating teams, processes can be made more efficient or data can be shared and made more available from multiple locations or devices. Automation in the form of AI or ML is being used in numerous ways by life science facilities.

The Whole Automation Systems Segment Had the Largest Share Because It Includes End-to-end Automation Solutions That Cover the Entire Production Process

With 49.3% of the market in 2021, the Whole Automation Systems segment had the largest share, owing to the many benefits that these systems offer. The development of this viewpoint in various life science procedures has been one of the key variables anticipated to fuel the segment's growth. Market-used automation systems fall into two categories: total automation systems and modular automation systems. Phases are further divided into whole automation systems for subsequent processing. In order to facilitate repetitive tasks or technically challenging processes, numerous drug development laboratories are currently using Lab Automation systems like benchtop automation systems.

In 2021, North America dominated the Lab Automation market, and it is anticipated that it will continue during the forecast period. The region's well-established healthcare system, which has led to an increase in the usage of Lab Automation technologies. Also, the favourable reimbursement environment in this region and the local presence of key companies are encouraging the market acceptance of new solutions. Also, due to the presence of important pharmaceutical corporations in this region, rising investments in the drug development and genomics sectors are predicted to fuel market expansion for the Lab Automation industry.

Continuous Flow Automation Had the Largest Share Due to High Degree of Precision, Efficiency, And Consistency

In 2021, the continuous flow segment had the largest market share worldwide. This resulted from continuous flow being widely used in laboratories to provide high-quality services. A tried-and-true method that excels when a larger number of samples need to be analyzed for a lesser number of chemistries is continuous flow analysis. Due to a variety of advantages discrete processing possesses over continuous flow, which are expected to stimulate adoption during the projected period, discrete processing is predicted to see the highest growth rate.

During the forecast period, it is expected that the market in Asia Pacific would grow exponentially because of the growing need for Lab Automation in developing countries like China and India. This industry has experienced lucrative expansion, which is believed to be the consequence of increased efforts by local and foreign companies to make innovative Lab Automation technologies accessible in these potential markets. The Asia-Pacific region has tremendous potential for the key companies in the laboratory automation sector. The market is growing in this region because of rising pharmaceutical company numbers, rising demand for sophisticated laboratory automation systems and rising awareness of these systems.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Lab Automation market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Lab Automation Market

In September 2022, Agilent, a leader in analytical and diagnostic technologies, and Scitara, a market-leading innovation in laboratory digital transformation, collaborated to form a new company. Agilent's portfolio of solutions, which includes chromatography software and lab workflow management systems, may now be integrated with Scitara's Scientific Integration Platform SIP.

In February 2022, Automata, a UK-based biotechnology firm that offers workflow automation for the life sciences sector, joined the U.S. and wider European markets in addition to test a new generation of hardware with partners.

