Global Air Filters Market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 30.3 Billion by year ending 2033, at a CAGR of 6.26% | Experts analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air filters market size is expected to increase from US$ 16.53 billion in 2023 to US$ 30.33 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.26%.



The primary driver of the market is the increasing awareness of the health hazards associated with air pollution, which is responsible for over 7 million premature deaths worldwide each year.

Regulatory initiatives aimed at improving air quality are also driving the market, with many countries implementing stricter regulations on air quality, which has led to increased demand for air filtration systems.

The types of air filters available in the market include HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, electrostatic filters, UV-C filters, and others. HEPA filters are the type of filter that is extensively used, as they can remove particles as small as 0.3 microns with high efficiency. In 2022, the HEPA segment acquired a prominent share of the industry, accounting for 40.3% of global revenue.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16995

Air purifiers are used in schools, malls, conference centers, workplaces, hospitals, hotels, theaters, and other commercial settings such as recreation centers and amusement parks.

Rising urban air pollution levels pose challenges for local governments. As more than 70% of the millennial population works indoors, an increase in cases of fine dust and infectious disease has been noticed.

This growth is due to increasing pollution levels and rising demand for air filters in residential and commercial areas, with further expansion expected as public awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution increases.

However, technological limitations to the air filters combined with low awareness among the population may act as a barrier to market expansion. Nevertheless, rigorous research and development activities with constant support from regulatory authorities are more likely to liquidate these challenges.

Key Takeaways

Dust collectors are gaining ground and are anticipated to account for more than 28% of revenue in 2022 due to their ability to control air quality.

MIS collectors, baghouse filters, and cartridge filters are expected to support market expansion in addition to having a sizable air filter market share.

In 2022, the commercial segment took control of the sector, accounting for 57.0% of global revenue.

The North American air filter market is expected to be worth US$ 9.63 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The European market is expected to record a consistent revenue CAGR of 6.4%.

FMI predicts that the India air filter market is likely to record a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period and is likely to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,966.71 million by 2033.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-filters-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent key players are focusing on acquiring mid-sized companies to expand their global presence. For example, Daikin Industries, Ltd. subsidiaries AAF and Nippon Muki Co. Ltd. are focusing on developing product portfolios for applications in engineering fields, factories, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, market participants are focused on producing effective filters at low manufacturing costs.

Recent Developments

PURAFIL, INC. installed 'PuraShield Smart 1000 portable filtration systems' in September 2020 to improve indoor air hygiene at Northwestern University Athletics & Recreation. It is a multi-stage original filtration solution that removes nearly 99.99% of aerosols from the air, including bacteria and viruses.

MANN+HUMMEL and its subsidiary Tri-Dim Filter Corporation began supplying HEPA Filters in Ford respirators in April 2020. Germs, microbiological contamination, and viruses are reliably removed from the supply air by these H13 HEPA Filters.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

By Type:

Cartridge filters

Dust collector

HEPA filters

Baghouse filters

Others (Mist filters)



By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Expand operations in the future To get requisite details, ask for a custom report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16995

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Air Filters Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End User

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By End User, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By End User, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By End User, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16995

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain :

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market Review : the industrial vacuum cleaners market is likely to grow from US$ 993.91 million in 2022 to US$ 1,648.89 million by 2033. During the forecast period, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Power and Control Cable Market Trends : The global power and control cable market size is set to reach US$ 131.61 billion in 2023. Overall sales of power and control cable are likely to surge at 7% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 258.90 billion by the end of 2033.

Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market Demand : the global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market is estimated to be worth US$ 4.77 billion, with a CAGR of 6.0%. The global market is expected to reach US$ 8.54 billion by 2033.

Modular Construction Market Overview : The global modular construction market is estimated to be valued at US$ 97.51 billion in 2023. The demand for modular construction is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.4%

Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Research : The global single-use filtration market is set to reach US$ 3.53 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market valuation is forecast to cross US$ 19.28 billion, with a CAGR of 18.5%.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com