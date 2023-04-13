Military Simulation and Training Market to Reach USD 16.86 Billion by 2030 owing to Growing Demand for Virtual and Augmented Reality-Based Training | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Simulation and Training Market was valued at approximately $10.50 billion in 2022, as reported by SNS Insider. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030, with an estimated worth of $16.86 billion.

Market Overview

Military simulation and training play a vital role in preparing soldiers for combat and enhancing their skills. These training programs use advanced technology and various simulation techniques to create realistic combat scenarios, allowing soldiers to experience and learn how to react in different situations. The use of simulation and training technology has evolved significantly in recent years, with the incorporation of virtual and augmented reality, computer-based simulations, and advanced robotics.

Market Analysis

The global military simulation and training market is experiencing a surge in demand due to various factors. With the increasing defense budget and technological advancements, there is a growing need for high-resolution and high-tech military simulators to train defense personnel. This trend is fueled by rising geopolitical tensions among nations, as well as global security measures. Governments across the world are investing heavily in their military capabilities to protect their countries from potential threats. As a result, defense expenditure is on the rise, which is driving the demand for military simulation and training.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The Key Players are CAE, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, SAAB AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group. & Other

Impact of Recession on Military Simulation and Training Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the military simulation and training market can vary depending on a range of factors such as government spending priorities and demand for these services. However, the growing need for realistic training and advancements in technology may help to mitigate the effects of a recession on this market.

Military Simulation and Training Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.50 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 16.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Military Simulation and Training Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Live, Virtual, Constructive)

• By Application (Army, Aviation, Naval)

• By Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne)

• By Environment (Synthetic, Gaming)

• By Solution (Product, Services)

• By Technology (IoT, 5G, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management, AR & VR, Digital Twin, Robotic Process Automation) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The North American military simulation and training market is projected to experience the highest rate of CAGR in the coming years. This can be attributed to the region's capability to offer cutting-edge technologies and advanced platforms for military simulation and training purposes. The use of such technologies and platforms not only reduces the amount of time and effort required for training but also minimizes the wear and tear of weapons and equipment. Moreover, the utilization of real weapons and combat vehicles for training purposes is significantly reduced, resulting in efficient cost savings. This is a crucial factor driving the growth in demand for military training programs in the region.

Key Takeaway from Military Simulation and Training Market Study

According to SNS Insider, the live segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, making it a key area of focus for industry players. This type of training provides a more realistic experience for military personnel, allowing them to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

The market has experienced significant growth over the years, driven primarily by the aviation segment. The aviation segment is a critical component of military training, and its use of simulation and training technologies has enabled military forces to improve their readiness and operational capabilities.

Recent Developments Related to Military Simulation and Training Market

BAE Systems, a leading global defense, security, and aerospace company, has partnered with the Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) to create advanced simulators that will help train Indian military pilots. This partnership aims to provide state-of-the-art simulation training to the Indian military, ensuring that pilots are well-prepared for any situation they may encounter.

The rise of advanced technology has brought about a new era in military training. With the creation of a £2m military metaverse, soldiers can now train in a virtual world that is hyper-realistic and designed to prepare them for real-world combat situations. The military metaverse is a cutting-edge platform that combines virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies to create an immersive and interactive training environment.

