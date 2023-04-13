New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 452, 457, and 458, Airings on Three Networks Will Begin Tonight, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured guests' lineups on shows 452, 457, and 458. Each show is to air across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network , and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg.



Bloomberg airs Episode 452 as a sponsored program tonight, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Molecular Tracking/Tracing - SMX (Security Matters), PLC.'s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon, Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, and Zeren Browne, Chief Strategy Officer.

2). Digital Marketing Solutions– Deviate Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder/CEO .

3). Private Securities - Linqto's interview with Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign .

4). Health Insurance – Health in Tech's interview with Tim Johnson, CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" (Topic: Samsung Modem Hack) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Newsmax airs Episode 457 Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Interviews.

1). Japanese Real-Estate – SYLA Technolog i es Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) interview with Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

2). Wellness Solutions Technologies - Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.'s (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

3). Blockchain Gaming- Dubbz.com's interviews with Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder.

4). Plastic Waste Conversion- Clean Vision Corp.'s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

5). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO.

The FOX Business Network airs Episode 458 Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). Blockchain Gaming - Dubbz.com's interviews with Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder.

3). Japanese Real-Estate – SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) interview with Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

4). E-Commerce - Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.'s (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK) interview, Mr. Paul Adler, Chairman/CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment - The Weekly Hack" (Topic: Wi-Fi Charging Stations) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street's TV Host Monica Malpass from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talks with Haggai Alon, Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, and Zeren Browne, Chief Strategy Officer of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX"). The Company developed authentication and tracking/tracing solutions that ensure supply chain integrity and transparency while providing quality assurances and brand certification . The Company’s technology gives materials memory using molecular signature markers. The markers can record material movements using a blockchain that validates authenticities and addresses anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, client liabilities, and track/trace. Haggai explains that SMX's molecular markers placed on raw materials at the point of origin allow for tracking and tracing materials through all stages of product development. Clients in all industry types can utilize SMX technology with the expectation of increasing sales growth and maintaining sustainability. With more and more nations, especially the EU , requiring ESG mandates on various goods and services, tracking, tracing, and authentication are becoming necessary for industries to comply with policy changes and enforcement. Zeren talks about how the fashion industry , with its many facets in clothes, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and accessories, is an excellent end-user for SMX technology. Both consumers and governmental regulatory agencies can have complete knowledge and see full transparency on sourced raw materials and trace production on final goods sold. The luxury fashion brands utilizing SMX technological solutions can improve sustainability, grow/maintain brand recognition, and help with growth/profitability. Haggai tells viewers that gold, aluminum, other non-ferrous metal producers, plastic manufacturers, and recyclers use SMX marker technology. The interview will air on Bloomberg (sponsored program), episode 452, at 9:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Jonas Muthoni, CEO/Founder of Deviate Agency (Deviate). From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Jonas explains Deviate's business model and how it assists many clients in different industries. Many businesses overlook the importance of using the many available digital marketing channels. Jonas and his team explore other digital marketing ideas with clients putting together a comprehensive strategy and creating an effective business plan to achieve maximum digital content exposure for clients' goods/services. Deviate differs from competitors because they partner with clients, using strategies and ideas to get the best social media coverage and digital marketing exposure. With its technology platform, Deviate can provide digital matrix information so a client can see data results. Those results can assist in adjusting methods to get the best possible outcomes for brand awareness and sales generations. Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website designs and developments, paid advertisements, and professional social media marketing tools can grow a client's e-commerce footprint for years. The interview will air on Bloomberg as a sponsored program, episode 452, at 9:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio interviews Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign . Linqto helps its client identify, evaluate, and invest in the world's leading business, "Unicorns"- privately held startups valued at $1B US. Linqto is an investor in PolySign. Jack McDonald, CEO, PolySign, explains the Company's fintech business that provides financial infrastructure products for institutional investors to access digital assets. Their clients are only institutional investors like crypto hedge funds, pension funds, and endowments. PolySign has three business divisions: qualified custodian business, fund administrative platforms, and digital assets settlement solutions. Digital assets include crypto currencies and tokenization of traditional assets. Joe Endoso, COO at Linqto, talks about the PolySign investment, explaining its business growth from its unique digital solutions for digital transactions. The digital crypto blockchain world needs transparency and solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and confidence in the marketplace. PolySign's custodian business is a must in the crypto industry which can ensure solutions for crypto institutional investors and avoids conflicts of interest issues when holding clients' crypto/digital assets. Linqto sees PolySign as a leader in providing cutting-edge financial infrastructure products for the growing crypto industry. Viewers interested in becoming an investor in PolySign can learn more on Linqto's website . Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The interview will air on Bloomberg (sponsored program), episode 452, at 9:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

Tim Johnson, CEO of Health in Tech , sits with New to Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio to discuss the Company. As a disruptive innovator in the health insurance industry, Heath in Tech provides technological-based self-funded health insurance solutions for the needs of small businesses. Most businesses in the US have under 100 employees who need comprehensive insurance coverage. Many small businesses have few options for good insurance coverage at costs that can be sustainable. Tim informs viewers that as an insurance-tech Company, he and his team are constantly looking for improvements in cost-effective insurance for small entities. In the Fall of 2022, the Company launched "eDIYBS" (Do it Yourself Benefits System) , a web-based software platform that gives a real-time health insurance quote. Insurance brokers, carriers, and other healthcare insurance professionals can log on to the system and shop for the best possible healthcare coverage. A legacy insurance system can take up to 2 weeks or longer for a small business owner to receive a quote; eDIYBS provides quotes within minutes. Approximately $3.5T is spent yearly in the US on health care, and Health in Tech looks for innovations to reduce health coverage costs. The Company has a team of executives with years of experience in the health insurance industry ready to assist small business owners and their healthcare brokers with the best and cheapest insurance. Health In Tech eDIYBS platform continues to see more brokers and carriers signing up. Tim welcomes employers, insurance carriers, and brokers to sign up through the Company's website, www.healthintech.com . The interview will air on Bloomberg (sponsored program), episode 452, at 9:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Health in Tech - www.healthintech.com .

The "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and New to the Street's TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss another hack topic. Google recently reported that the Samsung modem product has a potential vulnerability to cybersecurity hacks. Google's "Project Zero" test confirmed vulnerabilities allowing a hacker to take over a Samsung Android phone from its phone number. Not every Android phone is Samsung, but Samsung is the leader in the Android phone market. Alain states that Sekur subscribers are never asked for a phone number when paying for services. Every Big Tech platform requires a phone number for services, and these free apps use that number to sell and rent your data. Your Phone number is the most prevalent way a nefarious operator can breach your devices and steal data. Selling data is nearly a $150B annual industry; every entity wants your data, including hackers. SekurMail and SekurMessenger never ask for phone numbers, the Company owns its servers, it never sells/rents data, and it never uses third-party infrastructure or software. Sekur launched its SekurVPN, a highly private, encrypted, and secure Virtual Private Network fully operational on Sekur's privately owned and controlled servers in Switzerland. Alain tells viewers to go to www.sekurvpn.com and end-users can receive 60% off on a two-year subscription. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly on the Company's service plans . The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscribers. Remember, Sekur Private Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . The interview (Topic: Samsung Modem Hack) will air on Bloomberg (sponsored program), episode 452, at 9:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com & www.sekurvpn.com . "Privacy Has Arrived."

From the New to The Street's Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) ("SYLA"), talk with New to The Street's TV Host Joya Dass about the Company. As a Tokyo-based real estate investment firm, the Company has over 200,000 people on its crowdfunding platform making online real-estate investments. In May 2022, the Japanese Government finally allowed online investment activities. The Government wants its citizens to move money out of savings accounts into active investment strategies to improve the country's economic growth. Typically, real-estate investments are small and individual purchases, but through SYLA's online crowdfunding platform, many now can be a part of a larger real-estate investment strategy. From real-estate development to multi-family dwellings, investors can make direct online investments. The Company's management team expects its technological asset management platform to grow as more Japanese citizens join and invest. People ages 18 to late 70s are joining the platform, with those aged 30-40 being the most active. SYLA has no domestic competition; they are the first in Japan to offer an online technological platform for real estate investment opportunities. As the Company's cash flow and assets continue to grow, the Company will take on more real-estate investment projects and acquisitions. The growth and investment proposition at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. is compelling. And the Company recently listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under trading ticker NASDAQ: SYT. Management's mission is to democratize global real estate investments through technology and asset management using the Company's crowdfunding platform, "Rimawari-kun." The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 457, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 458, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Syla Technologies Co., Ltd. - https://syla-tech.jp/en .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) ("Avenir). Avenir creates and markets wellness consumer products as a broad-based wellness solutions technology company. Nancy explains that the Company changed its name from CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. The new name better represents the Company's business and wellness products, and the word "Avenir" means the future. The future at Avenir looks excellent, with a new business model focused on fundamentals to ensure growth and product brand name recognition. Avenir has nicely positioned its B2C (Business-to-Consumer) marketing platform to compete in the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. Nancy sees the wellness industry as a more profitable path for the Company with fewer regulations to get products to market. Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly-owned subsidiary, offers consumers health, wellness, and beauty products. Available products are on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, other retailers, and online. "Nutri-Strip" wellness products available for sleep, energy, vitamin D3, and recovery, directly absorbed through the tongue, greatly increasing effectiveness. Nancy discusses the Company's relationship with Hollywood Star Nichole Kidman, a global brand ambassador and strategic partner. Once the Company can justify itself in terms of financial attributes, management will look into the possibility of uplifting the Company's stock onto a national stock exchange. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 457, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") – http:// www.seralabshealth.com .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Dubbz.com's Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)/Co-Founder talk with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, about the Company. Dubbz.com is a blockchain gaming platform that allows competition amongst its players, earning monetary prizes. Players with different skill sets engage with others in tournaments and competitions, making wages in cryptocurrencies. The Company has its own Dubbz token for gaming access and offers holders unique benefits. Kyle tells viewers that Dubbz.com offers its end-users the most popular gaming platforms, and the Company's Web 3.0 gaming platform will offer even more excitement to their gaming community. Kevin explains that after years of development, the gaming ecosystem continues onboarding end-users who enjoy multiple gaming varieties and features. He informs viewers that they have 24/7 referees who can immediately assist and answer questions and concerns. Another exciting feature is the streaming platform allowing spectators to enjoy competitions and tournaments. Dubbz's end-users on earning tokens through competitions and tournaments. The Company is on a mission to continue to roll out the Dubbz.com gaming platform, with most of the US having access and soon becoming available in the EU and Brazil. Kyle expects the Brazilian market to become a large percentage of registered end-users in their community. Dubbz.com is expanding its blockchain platform, not for gaming but for marketing, event planning, and B2B interactions. With ever-evolving Web 3.0, Dubbz.com developed and deployed blockchain innovations. Anyone can download the app on iOS and Android. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 457, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 458, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com - https://dubbz.com/ .

Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV), is talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio about the Company's plastic conversion and clean fuel production businesses. The Company's Clean-Seas subsidiary converts waste plastic into clean fuels and reusable raw materials. Over 380 million tons of plastic are made annually, with only 10% recycled. Dan explains that with the Company's plastic conversion network, they can effectively clean up plastic waste long before bottles and other plastics make it to waterways. Once plastic gets into oceans, the clean-up process for plastic waste becomes challenging to overcome. Clean-Seas uses pyrolysis technology that breaks down plastic materials, creating new raw materials and clean gas fuels for clean energy needs. Dan explains to the viewers that the Company's risk management model, which has five parts: 1). good locations and partnerships, including regulatory approvals and permits; 2). proven technology, 3). good source of plastic feedstock for conversion; 4). Buyers of converted plastic raw material/fuels; and 5). insurance companies' coverage over operations/products. With these five steps, the Management at CLNV believes it lowers risks for their investors, partners, and end-users. The Company has a fully operational facility in Morocco , with other pending sites expected worldwide and in the USA. Over the next 3-5 years, CLNV envisions a global footprint, being a leader in plastic conversion, minimizing recycling waste, helping many countries with plastic problems, and its stock trading on a major national exchange. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 457, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp . - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) CEO, Tony Raynor, is talking about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host, Jane King. From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Tony talks about the Company's environmental sustainability methods and products. One such product, HumiSoil , is a patent product that can restore soil's organic nutrients and water solubility. Today's agricultural practices strip the soil of much-needed nutrients, reducing crop yields and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration . Humis is the main ingredient in soil, providing nutrients and microorganisms, creating highly fertile soils. But humus can take years to build itself as a productive soil component. SGTM's manufacturing of HumiSoil takes about six months and can regenerate nutrient and water-starved soils once added to the soil. Those interested in purchasing HumiSoil can expect the product to be available in retail locations in US and Caribbean markets in late 2023. Lawns, gardens, and farms can utilize HumiSoil with the expectation of growing and producing a 100% organic product. SGTM continually participates in symposiums, conferences, and speeches and works in partnership, collaboration, and alliances to inform and educate people and industries about the need for sustainable goods and services. Programs like New to The Street and other media outlets allow the Company to share the sustainable mindset needed to help the Earth. Soil is the key to a healthy Earth and keeping humans healthy. The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 457, April 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

David Luci, the President/CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), talks with TV Host Monica Malpass about the Company's clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David explains the Company's R&D pipeline of first-in-class novel clinical stage and early-stage antibiotic candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria caused by Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) , MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) , and DRSP (Drug-resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae). Hospital patients and nursing home residents are the most considerable percentage of those infected with these types of bacteria. A recent US Government report stated that over 52% of hospital patients became infected with MRSA. ACXP's novel Ibezapolstat drug for C. diff is currently in an FDA Phase 2b trial. The FDA designated Ibezapolstat as a "Qualified Infectious Disease" product and is under a "Fast-Track" FDA status. The World Health Organization, at a recent meeting in Copenhagen, Sweden, addressed the situation of serious or life-threatening antimicrobial bacterial infections. Older treatments currently available in the marketplace are no longer effective in treating these infections; the bacteria have become drug resistant. Thus, the industry needs to develop a new class of antimicrobial treatments. The Company's executive team consists of well know industry leaders with contacts and resources that bring vast talents to operations at ACXP. The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 458, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/

Back with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is Paul Adler, CEO/Chairman at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($CLNV). From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Paul talks with Jane and gives an update on the Company's transition into e-commerce digital marketing. GDMK now seeks to acquire companies with an e-commerce presence. Even though the Company's current brick-and-mortar legacy business platforms are good businesses, the Company expects the transition to acquire e-commerce platforms to be more beneficial to operational successes. E-commerce businesses are less costly to operate and yield higher revenue margins. In August 2022, the Company acquired an apparel company with an established e-commerce marketplace. Over the next 18-24 months, The Company would like to have a 90-95% of its business operations in the digital e-commerce marketplace. Paul tells viewers that the Company's e-commerce stores on Amazon and Shopify effectively establish a digital marketplace for GDMK's goods. The furtherance of the Company's concentration on e-commerce acquisitions should increase GDMK's growth and improve revenues. The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 458, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. - https://gdmginc.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about hacks occurring at free public Wi-Fi charging stations. Hackers figured out how to download malware onto devices that plug into these charging stations. Summertime travel is coming, and many will use these stations at airports. Alain says you don't use those free charging stations; bring your outlet plug-in and UBS cable. Another problem is those free Wi-Fi services at airports, hotels, restaurants, and stores. Those Wi-Fi connections have limited cybersecurity features, and user passwords remain the same for long periods. Hacks have commonly occurred in these free Wi-Fi locations. Alain says you're your own 5G mobile phone or VPN connections to ensure a secure communication platform. Sekur recently launched SekurVPN , which is now available for subscribers. And, for only $7.00 per month, a subscriber can use SekurVPN on five devices. Like Sekur's other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur's servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving a 15% savings monthly and yearly on SekurVPN subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . The interview (Topic: Wi-Fi Charging Stations) will air on FOX Business Network, episode 458, on April 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. "Privacy Has Arrived."

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company's B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals, to transition successfully to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives materials in solid, liquid, and gas forms the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the increase in demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem - https://smx.tech/.

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with exclusively learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to designing and developing ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About Health in Tech :

Health in Tech is the industry-leading insurtech Company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine everything one needs to know about risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making all processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Clients can get a quote for small and medium-sized groups from weeks to minutes. Health in Tech provides all the insurance information available within seconds, delivering clients an all-encompassing "Cradle to Grave" solution. Its technology platform provides immediate access to actionable data and tools, giving efficient and accurate information on health insurance options - www.healthintech.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT):

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) consists of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Corporation, SYLA Solar Corporation, SYLA Brain Corporation, and SYLA Biotech Corporation). The Company owns and operates Japan's largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment worldwide through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.syla-tech.jp/en.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR):



Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. Based on (15) fifteen current patents, the technology offers numerous unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue to create new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ .

About Dubbz.com :

Dubbz.com is the bridge between traditional gaming and the nascent blockchain gaming industry. 1% of all wagers are distributed to holders in the form USDC. Earnings are viewable and claimable in the player's token dashboard. No staking required. All Future revenue streams whether from co-branded tournaments or revenues from Web 3.0 marketplace will similarly be distributed to holders. With Dubbz token , the platform's success is your success - https://dubbz.com/ .

About Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII):

Green Globe International, Inc . (OTCPK: GGII) is a Fast-Moving consumer goods incubator and holding Company of intellectual property, products, and companies that want to change the world with its products and technology. Green Globe International, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokable rolling papers. Its subsidiary, Hempacco Co., Inc . (NASDAQ: HPCO) is disrupting the $1T tobacco industry and has celebrity manufacturing partnerships, private label, and large distributor partnerships. Green Star Labs, Inc . partners with Curated Nutra, LLC, developing and manufacturing CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty products. The HempBox Vending, Inc . subsidiary owns and manages kiosk vending machines with screens that dispense products while simultaneously advertising products - https://ggiigroup.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

