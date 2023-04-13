Commercial Robots Market is Expected to Generate $85.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial robots market garnered $15.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $85.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research provides valuable insights that can help leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups develop effective strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $85.2 billion CAGR 20.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Application, Type, and Region Drivers Growth of small companies Rising investment in automation Strict government laws on management of hazardous chemicals and products Introduction of smart factories Continuing shift from manual to automated process Opportunities Continued investment in R&D Spending on new product launches Restraints High manufacturing costs

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global commercial robots market. Due to disruptions in the supply chain, several sectors such as manufacturing, construction, automotive were negatively impacted that affected the production and demand for commercial robots during the pandemic

However, the introduction of vaccines for the coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities helped the market to recover. Industries gradually resumed their regular manufacturing and services, leading to the re-initiation of companies at their full-scale capacities.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global commercial robots market based on application, type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the medical and healthcare segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global commercial robots market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the defense and security segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR 22.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes agriculture and forestry, marine, and others segments.

On the basis of type, the autonomous guided robotics segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global commercial robots market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the drones segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.7% by 2031. The report also discusses field robots, medical robots, and others segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global commercial robots market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes North America, Europe, and LAMEA regions.

Leading market players of the global commercial robots market analyzed in the research include Kuka AG, iRobot Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies Inc., 3D Robotics Inc., Alphabet Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., yaskawa electric corporation, Honda Motor Company Limited, and Accuray Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global commercial robots market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

