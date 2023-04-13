Sustainable Casket and Coffin Market Is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable casket and coffin market generated $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.6 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 191 Segments Covered Material, Price, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers An increase in consumer awareness regarding the usage of sustainable products linked with rapid environmental concerns, such as global warming Growing regulations against the usage of conventional chemical based materials for manufacturing funeral products Rise in government regulations towards eliminating the use of single-use materials such as plastic and other non-biodegradable materials for manufacturing of caskets and coffins Opportunities Favorable government policies towards the manufacturing of chemical free material in different regions such as U.S. and Germany Restraints The high cost of biobased material as compared to traditional material coupled with low performance standards

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the sustainable casket and coffin market.

The construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries the most affected. Manufacturing of various equipment used for manufacturing of sustainable casket and coffin reduced significantly. Hence, the demand for the equipment declined as well.

However, the introduction of vaccines for the coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities helped the market to recover. Industries gradually resumed their regular manufacturing and services, leading to the re-initiation of companies at their full-scale capacities.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sustainable casket and coffin market based on material, price, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on material, the softwood segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global sustainable casket and coffin market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The cardboard segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses wicker and others segments.

Based on price, the medium segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sustainable casket and coffin market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The high segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the low-price segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment captured the largest market share of more than 90% of the global sustainable casket and coffin market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the online segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.3% through 2031. The report also studies the segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable casket and coffin market and is likely to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and North America.

Leading players of the global sustainable casket and coffin market analyzed in the research include Batesville, The Old Pine Box, H.H. Webb & Co. Pty. Ltd., Titan Casket, Matthews International Corporation, Green Coffins Ireland Ltd., Thacker Caskets, Inc., Starmark Cremation Products., Clark Grave Vault, and Northern Casket Limited.

The report analyzes these key players of the global sustainable casket and coffin market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

