Global Snail Beauty Products Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.47%

The global snail beauty products market was valued at US$ 555.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach at US$ 1,232.7 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.47% during forecast period (2023- 2030).

This report provides in-depth analysis of global snail beauty products market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Snail beauty products are gaining popularity as an effective skincare solutions due to natural anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties of snail extract.

These products are manufactured by incorporating snail extracts with other natural bioactive ingredients such as vegetable oil, seed oil, and various others for curing acne & ageing problems. Variety of snail beauty products such as cell renewal cream, Anti-acne cream, Anti-aging cream, anti-wrinkle creams are easily available in mass merchandiser/retail stores.



Growth of global snail beauty products market is driven by increasing demand for snail extracts in variety of skincare products, due to medically proven enormous health benefits such as treating acne scarring, moisturizing, and various others.

According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, on November 2022, in recent years India has experienced a boom in internet and smartphone penetration. The number of internet connections in 2021 increased significantly to 830 million, driven by the 'Digital India' programme. Out of the total internet connections, ~55% of connections were in urban areas, of which 97% of connections were wireless.

The smartphone base has also increased significantly and is expected to reach 1 billion by 2026. This has helped India's digital sector and it is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. This rapid rise in internet users and smartphone penetration coupled with rising incomes has assisted the growth of India's e-commerce sector.

India's e-commerce sector has transformed the way business is done in India and has opened up various segments of commerce ranging from business-to-business (B2B), direct-to-consumer (D2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and consumer-to-business (C2B).



Short shelf life of snail extract is the key factor to hamper the growth of the global snail beauty products market. This problem can be counter by using advanced technologies such as electric blender. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on February 2022, there are no U.S. laws or regulations that require cosmetics to have specific shelf lives or have expiration dates on their labels.

However, manufacturers are responsible for making sure their products are safe. FDA considers determining a product's shelf life to be part of the manufacturer's responsibility.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD555.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD1232.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Snail Beauty Products Market, By Product Type:

Cell renewal cream

Multi-function Cream

Anti-acne Cream

Sheet Face Masks

Face Masks

Eye Masks

Others

Anti-aging cream

Anti-wrinkle cream/serums

Others

Global Snail Beauty Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

