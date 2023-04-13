EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Canadian Obesity Summit

ATTENTION: Editors/producers/journalists covering obesity, health, public health, weight bias and discrimination, nutrition, exercise, healthcare, bariatric medicine, maternal and pregnancy health, social justice, social equity, research, and science.

WHAT: Obesity Canada will host the 8th Canadian Obesity Summit, a biennial conference that brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, policy makers and students working in obesity prevention and management for a collegial, engaging learning experience.

WHEN/WHERE: The conference will be hosted May 14th-17th, 2023 in-person in Whistler, British Columbia at the Fairmont Château Whistler.

FEATURING:

Obesity Research Training

Canadian process in updating the Canadian clinical practice guidelines for managing pediatric obesity

Canada will soon have obesity specific competencies to be integrated into medical education

“Just eat less and move more”: combating weight bias through medical education

A Pan-Canadian approach to monitoring food marketing to children in Canada

Post-bariatric surgery psychosocial care: Insights from the pandemic and 2023 updates

Reporting tool for obesity, infertility and exercise intervention research

Real-world weight loss patterns and challenges among people living with obesity in Canada

Body weight and COVID-19 – Was body weight a primary source of concern during the pandemic?

The Pandemic Impacted Lifestyle Trajectories of Canadian Children.

Obesity Treatment and Prevention in Canada: An Environmental Scan of Provincial and Territorial Policies.

“It Would Help If… Professionals Could Understand What Difficulties Big People Have”. A Qualitative Study of the Experiences of People with Severe Obesity Who Use Community Health and Long-Term Care Services.

View the 2023 program here .

To register for the Summit click here

Obesity Canada will also be announcing the award winners for the first ever Canadian Obesity Fellowship. The two award winners will provide a 20 minute presentation at the Summit.

About Obesity Canada

Obesity Canada-Obésité Canada is Canada’s authoritative voice on evidence-based approaches for obesity prevention, treatment, and policy. Our mission is to improve the lives of Canadians affected by obesity through the advancement of anti-discrimination, prevention, and treatment efforts. www.obesitycanada.ca