New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442318/?utm_source=GNW

, and AT&T Corporation.



The global broadcast communications equipment market will grow from $553.35 billion in 2022 to $604.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The broadcast communications equipment market is expected to grow from $844.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The broadcast communication equipment market consists of sales of mobile communications hardware, radio and television studios, and broadcasting hardware.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Broadcast communication equipment refers to hardware used in a communication network that uses broadcasting for inter-node communication. Products made by these establishments include transmitting and receiving antennas, cable television equipment, GPS equipment, cellular phones, and more.



The main product types of broadcast communication equipment are transmitting antennas, GPS equipment, transceivers, satellite communications equipment and others.A transceiver is a transmitter/receiver that comes in one package.



The primary function of this electronic device is to transmit and receive various signals. The various technologies used are analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting that is used for military and civilian applications.



Increase in disposable income is driving the broadcast communication equipment market.The disposable income is the total amount of household income available to spend and save after paying income tax.



The increase in disposable income increases the probability of consumers spending on entertainment and mobile communications, which leads to an increase in the sales of mobile communications such as cell phones.Cellular telephone is a broadcast communication equipment device, and the market has largely benefited from increased sales of cellular telephones.



Cellular telephones have now become a necessity in every household owing to advantages such as connectivity, productivity applications, entertainment and education and with increasing disposable income, individuals are increasingly buying smartphones, boosting the broadcast communication equipment market. For instance, in India, the per capita net disposable income increased to 1829.62 during 2019-2020 from $1712.51 during the previous year showing a rise of 6.8%. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone, driving the broadcast communication equipment market.



A security threat such as hacking of GPS tracking application is a major challenge in the broadcast communication equipment market.GPS is a broadcast communication equipment device, used to determine an object’s ground location.



Hackers can tamper GPS signals and exploit the vehicles.The signals could possibly be jammed during the transmission.



The vulnerability of GPS system will allow a hacker to track thousands of vehicle positions and even switch off the engines.For instance, in July 2022, according to the cyber-security firm BitSight, the "MiCODUS" GPS tracker contains serious flaws.



It is estimated that 1.5 million MiCODUS devices are currently in use by private citizens, businesses, and governmental organisations, armies, and law enforcement in 169 countries. A vehicle belonging to a civilian may have its fuel supply cut off by an attacker, who would then use ransomware to lock the vehicle and demand payment to unlock it. It is simple to miss the fact that GPS tracking devices like these can significantly raise cyber risk if they are not created with security in mind given the rapid development in the adoption of mobile devices and the desire for our society to be more connected.



Adoption of internet television is an emerging trend in the broadcast communication equipment market. Customers in developed markets are adopting and showing signs of preferring internet TV. Internet TV, in general, is content distributed over the internet. Wireless service providers are offering online video streaming services and internet TV to compete with traditional pay-TV providers. These services are being offered to increase their subscriber base and revenues. For example, in the U.S, approximately 147.5 million people have adopted internet television to watch Netflix at least once a month, followed by Amazon Prime Video (88.7 million), Hulu (55 million), HBO Now (17.1 million) and Dish’s Sling TV (6.8 million).

In August 2022, Motorola Solutions, a US-based telecommunications equipment company, acquired Barrett Communications for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition broadens Motorola Solutions’ portfolio and increases its market reach internationally, reiterating its dedication to innovation and leadership in mission-critical communications.



Barrett Communications is an Australia-based manufacturer of commercial high frequency, tactical HF and very high frequency communications equipment.



The regions covered in the broadcast communications equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the broadcast communication equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The broadcast communications equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides broadcast communications equipment market statistics, including broadcast communications equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a broadcast communications equipment market share, detailed broadcast communications equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the broadcast communications equipment industry. This broadcast communications equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________