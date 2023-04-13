Pliops Wins ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in 4th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that its XDP-RAIDplus has been selected as winner of the “Flash Storage Solution of the Year” award in the 4th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today, this year’s award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.



Running on the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP), XDP-RAIDplus is a data protection solution that overcomes the limitations of conventional RAID controllers. XDP-RAIDplus accelerates application performance – and enables higher endurance, usable life and unlocking capacity for enterprise SSDs. Enterprises have lower application downtime, increased SSD lifetime and lower TCO for their data infrastructure. XDP-RAIDplus employs inline data compression, allowing users to configure RAID 5-like protection with no physical capacity loss.

The solution also intelligently rebuilds only the data on the drive when a failure occurs. With XDP-RAIDplus, applications using NVMe SSDs experience up to 10 times increase in throughput, six times capacity reduction, five times improvement in SSD drive endurance as well as a 50% reduction in TCO – and increased uptime.

“While the NVMe protocol has supercharged storage, traditional protection technologies such as RAID haven’t evolved quickly enough to keep up,” said Tony Afshary, Pliops global vice president of products and marketing. “Data protection without performance penalty has become the holy grail for NVMe and NVMe/oF environments – and we developed XDP-RAIDplus to be exactly that. The days of sacrificing data reliability in order to avoid performance drops are gone. We’re very pleased that our efforts to maximize the capabilities of NVMe SSDs while optimizing system cost/performance ratio have been recognized by Data Breakthrough.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more.

“The majority of enterprise data is now being stored on fast SSDs, but maintaining high-performance, high-reliability SSD-based storage systems can be challenging,” said James Johnson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. “The dilemma is how to maximize storage capacity while maintaining maximized data protection. The ideal solution needs to provide the benefits of RAID without any of RAID’s inherent limitations. By offering a revolutionary new architecture that delivers highly efficient performance, capacity and recovery at levels not possible from traditional RAID, Pliops breaks through the crowded data industry and solves the data protection challenges that come with fast SSDs. Congratulations to them on winning the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ award!”

