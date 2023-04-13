Mojio and CertainPath Join Forces to Empower Home Service Contractors with Advanced Fleet Management Tools

San Jose, CA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading provider of connected mobility services and maker of Force by Mojio, the only fleet management solution built specifically for small business, announced a new partnership with CertainPath (formerly known as Success Group International), a leading provider of systems, software, tools and training designed to help contractors grow their business. This new partnership brings the power of integrated fleet management tools to CertainPath member companies across the United States, helping them optimize their operations, reduce vehicle-related costs, and improve customer service.

The US home services market, valued at over $650 billion and growing*, plays a significant role in the national economy. This partnership aims to fuel the continued growth and success of the millions of businesses in this sector by integrating real-time telematics data and insights with CertainPath's proprietary software suite for contractors operating a range of home services businesses, including plumbing, HVAC, electrical and roofing.

Mojio’s CEO, Kenny Hawk, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with CertainPath is a testament to our commitment to empowering small businesses with the tools they need to succeed. Our state-of-the-art fleet management service combined with CertainPath's impactful software for contractors provides growth-minded business owners with everything they need to keep their customers happy and accelerate revenue growth."

CertainPath members that activate the Fleet Management add-on will also get complete access to the Force by Mojio vehicle tracking and fleet management service, which includes an easy-to-use web dashboard and handy mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. Key features include live location tracking with helpful safety, security and maintenance alerts; detailed trip history with safety scores for drivers; and vehicle health monitoring, which includes maintenance management, diagnostic alerts and recall information.

The CertainPath team was able to quickly and easily develop a high-value integration between the technology stacks by using development tools and APIs from Mojio’s Mobility Studio, a module of the Mojio Platform designed to help 3rd parties leverage telematics data in their own products and services.

"The integration of Force by Mojio with CertainPath’s Software marks a turning point for home services companies, and a pivotal one for our members,” said Doug Beard, CertainPath’s CTO. “The operational impact is tangible and immediate, as contractors can more easily locate and assign the best available technician, improve response times and elevate customer service. We’re excited to be collaborating with Mojio to redefine how our industry approaches field service operations."

The Fleet Management add-on is now available to all CertainPath members, providing them with a powerful new tool to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses.

* Source: The Economy of Everything Home, Angi

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About CertainPath

CertainPath™ builds successful home services businesses. For more than 20 years, CertainPath has been helping business owners improve their lives and achieve their dreams through a proven path to success, professional coaching, software solutions, and a member community fostered by events that are unrivaled in the industry. HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing service companies of all sizes are turning to CertainPath Software for a solution that’s easy to implement and combines all the tools, systems, and features needed to run a profitable company. For more information on all that CertainPath offers growing home services businesses, please visit mycertainpath.com

