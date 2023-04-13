Green Builder Media Announces Call for ESG Eco-Leaders Submissions

Lake City, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the term ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is part of every company’s lexicon. Green Builder magazine is zeroing in on companies in the building industry that are bringing consistency to that label: If yours is one of them–submit your information to be considered for coverage in the magazine's July/August issue.

ESG includes initiatives that protect the environment, safeguard employees, encourage diversity, respect human rights, deliver safe and useful products, defend their customers’ privacy, and create ethical and transparent governance structures.

If you think your company has a great ESG story, fill out your submission by May 19. Submissions are free. Click here to enter.

In determining who should be named an ESG Eco-Leader, Green Builder editors will consider the following criteria:

Environmental —how a company impacts and interacts with the natural world, including factors like carbon emissions, pollution, resource efficiency, and biodiversity.

Social —how a company interacts with employees, vendors, suppliers, customers, and people in surrounding communities, including employee treatment, company ethics and values, human rights, and customer protection.

Governance—how a company's leadership is structured, political affiliations, stakeholder incentives, executive compensation, success metrics, and levels of transparency.

For more information or questions, contact Matt Power at matt.power@greenbuildermedia.com.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

