Robotic Process Automation Market to Be Worth $35.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering (Software, Services), Type (Attended RPA, Unattended RPA), Application (Customer Account Management, Employee Onboarding), Sector (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the robotic process automation market is projected to reach $35.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5282

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a software technology that makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage software robots that emulate human actions interacting with digital systems and software. The utilization of robotic process automation is gaining traction due to the rapidly growing retail and healthcare sector and the growing demand for automation in business processes. In addition, the benefits offered by robotic process automation solutions, such as improved productivity, efficiency, accuracy & quality, cost-effectiveness, consistency, and better IT support and management, drive the growth of this market.

The growing demand for automation in business processes, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, and machine learning, and the rising demand for robotic process automation solutions in the BFSI sector are key factors driving the growth of the robotic process automation market. However, the high implementation cost may restrain the market’s growth.

The rising adoption of RPA-enabled self-learning conversational chatbots and the growing adoption of robotic process automation solutions in the healthcare sector are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, misconceptions and a lack of awareness regarding robotic process automation are major challenges for the players in this market. The growing adoption of cloud-based robotic process automation and rising demand for collaborative robotic process automation are the latest trends in the robotic process automation market.

The robotic process automation market is segmented by offering (software, services), type (attended RPA, unattended RPA, Hybrid RPA), organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), deployment mode (on-premise deployment, cloud-based deployment), application (administration and reporting, customer account management, employee onboarding, data validation, invoice processing, data migration and capture extraction, and other applications), sector (BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & public sector, and other sectors). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5282

Based on offering, in 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the larger share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for automation in business processes, the rising demand for collaborative robotic process automation, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, and machine learning. However, the services segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for robotic process automation services among small & medium enterprises, the wide adoption of robotic process automation services across manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare sectors, and the rising need to improve business processes and optimize business infrastructure are expected to support the growth of this segment.

Based on type, in 2023, the attended RPA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need to improve productivity and generate maximum return, rising demand for attended RPA in the BPO sector, and growing demand for attended RPA in data entry and document retrieval of customer information. Also, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, in 2023, the on-premise deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the greater control of robotic process automation infrastructure offered by on-premises solutions, the high preference for on-premise deployments among large enterprises, and the availability of trained IT professionals and supportive infrastructure. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, in 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the strong IT infrastructure of large enterprises, the management of robotic process automation platforms by skilled IT personnel, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, and machine learning. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2023, the customer account management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of robotic process automation in the BFSI sector, the rising demand for automation in business processes, and the rising adoption of virtual banking tools to enhance the overall user experience. Also, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, in 2023, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic process automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of robotic process automation solutions for various financial processes, the surging need to improve the agility of work and customer experience, and the rising demand for fraud detection. However, the healthcare segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of robotic process automation in managing and scheduling appointments, medical billing processes, and patient onboarding is expected to support the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/42733245

Based on geography, the robotic process automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic process automation market. North America’s large market share is attributed to the presence of leading robotic process automation providers and their increasing focus on developing advanced robotic process automation solutions and services. The rising demand for cloud-based robotic process automation also supports the segment’s large share.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, the rapid growth of regional economies, and the region’s growing banking and e-commerce sector offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the robotic process automation market.

The key players operating in the robotic process automation market are UiPath, Inc. (U.S.), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Group plc (U.K.), Celaton Limited (U.K.), OnviSource, Inc. (U.S.), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), FPT Software Company Limited (Vietnam), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), NICE Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), AutomationEdge Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Appian Corporation (U.S.), and EPSoft Technologies (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-process-automation-market-5282

Scope of the Report:

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Offering

Software

Hardware Consulting Services Implementation & Development Services Training Services



Robotic Process Automation Market, by Type

Attended RPA

Unattended RPA

Hybrid RPA

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Application

Administration and Reporting

Customer Account Management

Employee Onboarding

Data Validation

Invoice Processing

Data Migration and Capture Extraction

Other Applications

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Other Sectors

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5282

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market by Technology (IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobility Solutions, AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, Others), End-use Industry (Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Supply Chain and Logistics, Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services, Education, Others) Industry Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Process (Customer Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation, Workforce Transformation) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-transformation-market-4980

Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-market-5172

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.