Xealth Named to AVIA Marketplace’s Top Digital Therapeutics Companies

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Digital Therapeutics upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems. Through the Xealth Digital Care SMART on FHIR app and automation functionality, the platform brings digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets and tools to nearly 4 million patients across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

“Digital health helps hospitals extend clinical programs and therapeutics, bringing benefits to health systems, providers and patients, saving clinicians time and putting resources in patients’ hands quickly,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth. “Xealth is the only digital heath platform that takes an approach that has driven improved activation, engagement and operational efficiency for our clients. We are excited to be recognized by AVIA Marketplace.”

The Top Digital Therapeutics Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of digital therapeutics, the report helps define the digital therapeutics landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"As digital therapeutics continue to revolutionize patient care, we see an immense opportunity for health systems to harness the power of evidence-based, clinically validated solutions," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our Top Digital Therapeutics Companies report not only showcases the leading players in this rapidly evolving landscape but also empowers healthcare organizations to better understand and adopt these groundbreaking technologies. By bridging the gap between traditional healthcare delivery and digital innovation, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and experiences, while also addressing the growing demands and challenges faced by healthcare providers today."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It’s built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace’s Top Digital Therapeutics Companies list here.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

