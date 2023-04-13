The Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market is forecast to grow by USD 1264.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446391/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the antimicrobial medical textiles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing healthcare spending worldwide, growing demand for hygiene products, and expanding elderly population.



The antimicrobial medical textiles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-woven

• Woven

• Knitted



By Application

• Healthcare and hygiene products

• Non-implantable goods

• Implantable goods



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for medical textiles that can withstand multiple washing and sterilizations as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial medical textiles market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of silver-based antimicrobial textiles and the increasing use of antimicrobial textiles in home healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antimicrobial medical textiles market covers the following areas:

• Antimicrobial medical textiles market sizing

• Antimicrobial medical textiles market forecast

• Antimicrobial medical textiles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial medical textiles market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Baltex, BASF SE, BIOCOTE Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dow Inc., Herculite Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., KOB GmbH, Milliken and Co., Noble Biomaterials Inc., PurThread Technologies Inc., Quick-Med Technologies Inc., Sanitized AG, Sciessent LLC, Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Sono-Tek Corp., Unitika Ltd., W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Also, the antimicrobial medical textiles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446391/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________