Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

13 April 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 1,835,436 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 April 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 20 January 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 88.50 pence per share ranging from 88.50 pence to 95.16 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 April 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 26,579,310 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 245,731,254 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed having raised gross funds of £24.1 million, £23.1 million after expenses. All valid applications received before 11 April 2023 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181