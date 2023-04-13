The Global Military Drone Market is forecast to grow by USD 7429.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Drone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446387/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the military drone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recent developments in military drones, escalating security threats, and changing nature of advanced warfare.



The military drone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Rotary blade

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid



By Technology

• Remotely operated

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of long-range spy combat drone as one of the prime reasons driving the military drone market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of laser-powered UCAVs and use of AI for autonomous UAVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military drone market covers the following areas:

• Military drone market sizing

• Military drone market forecast

• Military drone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military drone market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Anduril Industries Inc., Animal Dynamics Ltd., Asteria Aerospace Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, EDGE Group PJSC, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Red Cat Holdings Inc., Saab AB, Shield AI, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the military drone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



